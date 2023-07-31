Cardi B, the famous American rapper, is in the news. The fans showered love on her as she threw the ball during an event, and it resembled Randy Johnson. When some crowd members tossed drinks at her, she threw a mic on stage in their direction.

This occurred during a brief stay in Las Vegas Drai's Beach Club. Cardi became agitated while performing at Drai's Beach Club because the DJ allegedly cut off her songs too soon. In a video posted online, the performer could be heard yelling out her name before spinning around and throwing the microphone at the DJ like it was a football before leaving the stage.

The remarkable similarity between Cardi and Randy Johnson's throwing motion has Twitter in a frenzy. Check out some fan reactions below:

JONNY @BlackoutJonny twitter.com/pitchingninja/… She has a good throwing arm, Cardi got potential to make it in the big leagues

naterosas @naterosas @PitchingNinja @Royals_Jun Excellent form! Had no idea she was a lefty. Hopefully that mic hurt.

JT @bigdog_12345 @PitchingNinja @Royals_Jun Cardi B brings more heat 🥵

p0k0☣️ @pokornstar @PitchingNinja @Royals_Jun Now starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cardiiiiiiiiii B!

Randy Johnson's MLB career accomplishments

Randall David Johnson, an American former professional baseball pitcher, was born on September 10, 1963. He played 22 seasons (1988–2009) in MLB for six organizations, primarily the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Johnson entered the league as the tallest player in MLB history, standing at 6-foot-10, contributing to his imposing demeanor and pitching style. He is best renowned for his lethal slider and powerful fastball, combined throughout his protracted career.

Johnson's 4,875 strikeouts rank him at the top among left-handers and second all-time behind Nolan Ryan. Additionally, his 303 career victories are the fifth-most by a left-hander in MLB history.

Johnson, one of just two pitchers to win the Cy Young honour in four straight seasons (1999-2002), is also a 10-time All-Star. He is also one of 21 pitchers in history to have triumphed over all 30 MLB teams and one of five pitchers in both leagues (AL and NL) to throw a no-hitter.