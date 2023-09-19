Cate Blanchett is not Kate Upton, but she was once confused for her. There's not a lot that the two have in common, other than being blonde and in the professional eye. Blanchett, an Oscar-winning actress, is in Hollywood and Upton has been in a few films, but is primarily a model. Their names, although spelled entirely different, are technically the same as well.

That didn't stop some children from once confusing the two. Blanchett recalled one of the most hilarious moments of her life.

She said:

"Their friends at school said, 'Oh, my god, is your mom Kate Upton?' And the boys innocently said, 'Yeah!' and so all of a sudden, they had like 20 kids waiting at the first day of school pickup and then I arrived. You could feel the disgust and disappointment. I can disappear in my day job, but I can't be Kate Upton... My husband's name is Upton."

Cate Blanchett is married to Andrew Upton and the two have been wed since 1997. Kate Upton, who is not the aforementioned actress that the children were confused about, is married to Justin Verlander.

The Houston Astros star was just traded back to Houston, so Upton and Verlander headed back to their home (which is where they got married) at the trade deadline.

Cate Blanchett is not Kate Upton. However, it's hard to blame her young children for making that mistake. Her name is Cate and her husband's last name is Upton. When they got together, she could have become Cate Upton, wife of Andrew Upton.

However, in hindsight, it's a good thing she didn't. Kate Upton is extremely famous in her own right, and Cate Blanchett is, too. Having the same name would have proven tough and likely would have drawn unfair comparisons.

Her kids may mistake the name every now and again, but these two famous celebrities are not the same and bring so many different talents to the world.