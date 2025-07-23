  • home icon
  Tyler Glasnow and fiancée Meghan Murphy's relationship timeline: Everything to know about Dodgers ace's ballpark crush

Tyler Glasnow and fiancée Meghan Murphy's relationship timeline: Everything to know about Dodgers ace's ballpark crush

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Jul 23, 2025 15:26 GMT
Tyler Glasnow has been engaged to fiancee Meghan Murphy since last August (Source: Getty Images)
Tyler Glasnow has been engaged to fiancee Meghan Murphy since last August (Source: Getty Images)

Tyler Glasnow has been one of the most sought-after arms in MLB for the last few years. The pitcher, before his blockbuster move to the Los Angeles Dodgers, played for the Tampa Bay Rays, where he met his fiancée Meghan Murphy.

The two have stuck together since. Here's taking a look at their relationship timeline:

Tyler Glasnow and Meghan Murphy's relationship timeline

2021: Tyler Glasnow met Meghan in the most unique way possible. During a game in Tampa, the pitcher, who was recovering from an injury and on the sidelines, noticed Meghan seated in the front rows. He put his number on a ball and had it delivered to her, hoping to get a text back.

He didn't receive a text, but he was pleasantly surprised the next day when Meghan wrote her number on the same ball and sent it to Glasnow. The pair have been inseparable ever since.

“So I wrote my phone number on a ball, threw it to her and told her to text me," Glasnow said via LA Times. "She came to the next game, threw me a ball with her number and told me to text her."
November 13th, 2021: The first time Tyler posted Meghan on his social was when the pair, along with Tyler's brother Ted and his partner Carly, were vacationing in Santa Barbara.

May 4th, 2024: Tyler and Meghan made an appearance at the Blue Diamond Gala organized by the Dodgers organization. Meghan had a goofy caption:

"Blue Diamond Gala with my sister."
June 2nd, 2024: Meghan threw out the first pitch with Tyler catching for her behind the plate.

"MLB debut was a success! Thanks to my pitching coach @glasnowt for the one on one training," she wrote.
July 9th, 2024: The couple was spotted celebrating together during Dodgers' Family Day, their first in Los Angeles.

October 31st, 2024: Tyler and Meghan celebrated the Dodgers winning the World Series, beating the New York Yankees.

March 12th, 2025: Appearing on The Chris Rose Rotation, Glasnow disclosed that he's already engaged to Meghan and is planning on getting hitched this upcoming offseason.

“She's my fiancée now," he said. "That happened in August last year, and then we’ll get married in November coming up. Lots of stuff going on.”
May 17th, 2025: Meghan announced the pair's engagement via an Instagram post, featuring the two embracing in heartfelt pictures.

With wedding bells ringing, the couple would hope for yet another successful season for Glasnow and the Dodgers to ease into the wedding festivities.

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

