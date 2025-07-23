Tyler Glasnow and fiancée Meghan Murphy's relationship timeline: Everything to know about Dodgers ace's ballpark crush

Tyler Glasnow has been one of the most sought-after arms in MLB for the last few years. The pitcher, before his blockbuster move to the Los Angeles Dodgers, played for the Tampa Bay Rays, where he met his fiancée Meghan Murphy. The two have stuck together since. Here's taking a look at their relationship timeline:Tyler Glasnow and Meghan Murphy's relationship timeline2021: Tyler Glasnow met Meghan in the most unique way possible. During a game in Tampa, the pitcher, who was recovering from an injury and on the sidelines, noticed Meghan seated in the front rows. He put his number on a ball and had it delivered to her, hoping to get a text back.He didn't receive a text, but he was pleasantly surprised the next day when Meghan wrote her number on the same ball and sent it to Glasnow. The pair have been inseparable ever since.“So I wrote my phone number on a ball, threw it to her and told her to text me,&quot; Glasnow said via LA Times. &quot;She came to the next game, threw me a ball with her number and told me to text her.&quot; November 13th, 2021: The first time Tyler posted Meghan on his social was when the pair, along with Tyler's brother Ted and his partner Carly, were vacationing in Santa Barbara. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMay 4th, 2024: Tyler and Meghan made an appearance at the Blue Diamond Gala organized by the Dodgers organization. Meghan had a goofy caption:&quot;Blue Diamond Gala with my sister.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJune 2nd, 2024: Meghan threw out the first pitch with Tyler catching for her behind the plate.&quot;MLB debut was a success! Thanks to my pitching coach @glasnowt for the one on one training,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJuly 9th, 2024: The couple was spotted celebrating together during Dodgers' Family Day, their first in Los Angeles. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOctober 31st, 2024: Tyler and Meghan celebrated the Dodgers winning the World Series, beating the New York Yankees. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarch 12th, 2025: Appearing on The Chris Rose Rotation, Glasnow disclosed that he's already engaged to Meghan and is planning on getting hitched this upcoming offseason.“She's my fiancée now,&quot; he said. &quot;That happened in August last year, and then we’ll get married in November coming up. Lots of stuff going on.”May 17th, 2025: Meghan announced the pair's engagement via an Instagram post, featuring the two embracing in heartfelt pictures. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith wedding bells ringing, the couple would hope for yet another successful season for Glasnow and the Dodgers to ease into the wedding festivities.