Oakland Athletics utility player Tyler Wade and 22-year-old TikTok star Alix Earle were in a short-lived relationship last year. Wade has appeared in a number of Earle’s videos.

The pair started dating in September 2022 but called it quits within a span of three months. Fans noticed his sudden absence from Alix Earle’s social media profile, which initiated speculation about their split.

After fans questioned the status of her relationship, Alix shared startling details about her split in a live TikTok video.

Earle explained:

"We haven't been together for a hot minute. I've just been hiding it from you guys because I didn't feel like dealing with it right now."

She added:

"Even stuff I posted of me and my boyfriend — we were not even dating like a week or two ago."

Alix also criticized Tyler for not making their relationship Instagram official despite her making it known.

"He wouldn't post me. We went to a wedding and got all these good photos together and two selfies of him. He was like, 'Oh how many pictures should I post?' and I was thinking, 'Aw he's going to post me.'"

Tyler Wade has not publicly spoken about the split.

Tyler Wade signed a minor league deal with Oakland Athletics

Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians slides safely into second base with a stolen base as the ball gets away from Tyler Wade (12) of the New York Yankees during the first inning at Progressive Field on July 13, 2018, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

Wade made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2017 and played with them for five seasons. Wade was traded to the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations on November 22, 2021. The Yankees had designated him for assignment three days earlier.

On July 3, 2022, Tyler was designated for assignment by the LA Angels. 'The Halos' sent him to the Salt Lake Bees, their Triple-A affiliate, after he went unclaimed on waivers. On July 14, 2022, the LA Angels sent Wade back to the New York Yankees.

Wade opted to become a free agent on October 6, 2022.

Angels News @AngelsNews1727 Former Angels Update: The Oakland Athletics have signed INF/OF Tyler Wade to a minor league deal. Wade, previously played for the Angels in 2022. Former Angels Update: The Oakland Athletics have signed INF/OF Tyler Wade to a minor league deal. Wade, previously played for the Angels in 2022. https://t.co/5U0uDRvtHa

He inked a minor league deal with the Oakland Athletics on October 28, 2022.

