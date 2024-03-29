U.S. rapper 50 Cent and 5x MLB All-Star Michael Brantley amps up Astros' Opening Day spectacle against Yankees

One of the biggest Opening Day blockbuster clashes was the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park.

Apart from the players, the stadium was filled with stars. Rapper and music mogul 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, took over the ceremonial duty of exciting the crowd.

Former Astros star Michael Brantley threw the ceremonial first pitch for the team's season opener, and country music artist Julia Cole sang the national anthem.

For tomorrow's game against the Yankees, former Astros OF Josh Reddick will throw the ceremonial pitch. And on Saturday, this duty will be fulfilled by golfer Sahith Theegala.

A pre-game ceremony is also scheduled before tomorrow's game where the current stars will be honored for their accomplishments during the previous season. The players who will be honored include Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Josh Hader, for making it to the All-Star team last season. Other than that, Tucker will also be honored for his Silver Slugger award, and on Sunday, Mauricio Dubón will be honored for winning the Golden Glove award.

Houston Astros GM Dana Brown reflects on Alex Bregman's possible contract extension

Houston's GM Dana Brown opened up about Alex's Bregman's current situation. The team's 3B, who first joined the team in 2016 and signed his first five-year, $100 million extension, is set to be a free agent once his contract is over at the end of this season.

According to reports, no new contract extension has taken place between Bregman and the team. Many anticipated the team to sort out the 28-year-old's contract situation like they did for his teammate Jose Altuve, who extended his stay with the team, after signing a new five-year, $125 million deal this offseason.

As per journalist Chandler Rome, Brown recently confirmed that there have not been any new conversations between Bregman and the team over his possible extension.

"Astros GM Dana Brown said there’s been no discussions with Alex Bregman about a contract extension," Chandler Rome said.

Fans hope that Bregman will stick with the clubhouse beyond 2024, and there is a possibility that the team will open contract talks with him during the regular season.

