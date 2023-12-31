"Uncle Kyle time is the best" - Mike Trout's wife Jess shares heartwarming photo of son bonding with a special friend

Mike Trout and his family seem to be enjoying the festive season. The Los Angeles Angels slugger spent Christmas with his wife Jessica and son Beckham.

On Saturday, Jessica posted some adorable pictures of Beckham relishing more family time with another relative, Kyle, on her Instagram story. Beckham and Kyle had an outdoor walk and even struck some adorable poses for the camera.

Image Credit - Jessica Trout Instagram

In one of the pictures, Jessica added the caption:

"Uncle Kyle time is the best"

Image Credit - Jessica Trout Instagram

Interestingly, December holds a special spot in Mike and Jessica's hearts. The couple had a winter wedding, exchanging vows on Dec. 9, 2017, in Allentown, New Jersey. Their son Beckham was born on July 30, 2020.

Mike, Jessica and Beckham attended a pre-Christmas gala earlier this month.

"Making memories with my mini-me"

A look at Mike Trout's MLB stats and career honors

Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout

Mike Trout was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the first round of the 2009 MLB draft and made his debut for the team in July 2011.

Across 13 seasons with the Angels, Trout has recorded an impressive 1,624 hits and 940 home runs with a batting average of .301. The hitter has also posted 206 stolen bases in 1,489 games.

Trout has earned 11-time All-Star honors and has won nine Silver Slugger awards. He has also won three MVP awards and received the iconic Hank Aaron Award twice.

During the 2023 MLB season, Trout racked up 81 hits and 18 home runs across 82 games for the Angels. However, despite his showings, Los Angeles was unable to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fourth in the AL West with a 73-89 record.

Nonetheless, Trout and the Angels will be aiming to make a deep run in the postseason in 2024.

