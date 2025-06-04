"Unnecessary & performative" - Fans divided after MLB removes Pride Month rainbow from logo

MLB launched a logo with a Pride Rainbow in June, highlighting their support for the LGBTQ community, only to scrap it off later. Pride Month has started, but its league-wide adoption remains a tough task for MLB.

The decision follows criticism from two sides. One group is those whose personal faith is against the community, while others are those who advocate for the community to be accepted.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans divided over MLB removing Pride Rainbow off their main logo

Every year, MLB's decision ignites heated debate among fans, players and advocacy groups. However, this year, fans are just bored with the same pattern. That's why one fan noted:

"They do this every year June 1st is pride, June 2nd is Lou Gehrig, June 3rd is back to the regular logo. This is an Every. Single. Year. Thing."

Comment byu/tokengaymusiccritic from discussion inbaseball Expand Post

"Good. Unnecessary and performative," wrote another fan.

"Pretty sure this same post is made every year as well because of it, lol," another fan commented.

"Can’t wait for this same post next year. And I’ll say this same thing again then, too," another wrote.

"I call dibs on next year!!!" another fan said.

MLB's action suggests they seemingly want to support the LGBTQ community but they also don't want to get on the bad side of those fans whose personal beliefs are against the community.

Why did MLB remove Pride Rainbow from its logo?

While the MLB Commissioner's office hasn't given a reason behind the move in 2025, it may be because they receive significant backlash from conservative commentators and social media users who accuse MLB of promoting a political and social agenda.

However, in the past, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that the teams should not force any player to wear Pride logos or patches on their jerseys to avoid putting players “in a position of doing something that may make them uncomfortable because of their personal views.”

In 2022, Jason Adam and the Rays did not accept Pride logos on their sleeves, so they ripped them off. The season after, it didn't sit well with many when the Dodgers honored the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Last season, Baltimore Orioles star Austin Hays slammed this idea.

While 29 of the 30 MLB teams host Pride Nights, the Texas Rangers remain the sole team without such an event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More