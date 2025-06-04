"Unnecessary & performative" - Fans divided after MLB removes Pride Month rainbow from logo

MLB launched a logo with a Pride Rainbow in June, highlighting their support for the LGBTQ community, only to scrap it off later. Pride Month has started, but its league-wide adoption remains a tough task for MLB.
The decision follows criticism from two sides. One group is those whose personal faith is against the community, while others are those who advocate for the community to be accepted.
Fans divided over MLB removing Pride Rainbow off their main logo
Every year, MLB's decision ignites heated debate among fans, players and advocacy groups. However, this year, fans are just bored with the same pattern. That's why one fan noted:
"They do this every year June 1st is pride, June 2nd is Lou Gehrig, June 3rd is back to the regular logo. This is an Every. Single. Year. Thing."
"Good. Unnecessary and performative," wrote another fan.
"Pretty sure this same post is made every year as well because of it, lol," another fan commented.
"Can’t wait for this same post next year. And I’ll say this same thing again then, too," another wrote.
"I call dibs on next year!!!" another fan said.
MLB's action suggests they seemingly want to support the LGBTQ community but they also don't want to get on the bad side of those fans whose personal beliefs are against the community.
Why did MLB remove Pride Rainbow from its logo?
While the MLB Commissioner's office hasn't given a reason behind the move in 2025, it may be because they receive significant backlash from conservative commentators and social media users who accuse MLB of promoting a political and social agenda.
However, in the past, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that the teams should not force any player to wear Pride logos or patches on their jerseys to avoid putting players “in a position of doing something that may make them uncomfortable because of their personal views.”
In 2022, Jason Adam and the Rays did not accept Pride logos on their sleeves, so they ripped them off. The season after, it didn't sit well with many when the Dodgers honored the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Last season, Baltimore Orioles star Austin Hays slammed this idea.
While 29 of the 30 MLB teams host Pride Nights, the Texas Rangers remain the sole team without such an event.