Vanessa Hudgens, who is engaged to shortstop and outfielder Cole Tucker, is very busy these days. She recently shared a picture of herself on social media and captioned it:

"Always on the move."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hudgens looked sublimely charming in her highly contrasting picture and didn't reveal her destination. Hudgens and entertainer Oliver Trevena were seen in the stands at BMO Arena on Saturday, as they watched Los Angeles FC play Los Angeles System.

FÚTBOL IS LIFE!!! first game ever annnnd I loved every minute. Go @lafc - vanessahudgens

Hudgens is all hustle these days, advancing her brands and endorsing some new products.

"Get a golden glow with the new Arctic Gold Vitamin C mask from @KnowBeauty& @VanessaHudgens Choose Buy with Prime for fast, free delivery." - buywithprime

"Such an incredible launch for pineapple@caliwater with my bestie and partner @olivertrevena 🍍 thank you @thegeorgian for hosting us and all of my amazing friends that turned up to support 💛💛" - vanessahudgens

"When the Caliwater crew dreams up a new flavor 💭…things get tropical AF! Get ready to be transported to paradise with our upcoming concoction. Any guesses what it could be? 🌵+🌴=💦" - caliwater

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens' relationship

In 2020, pitcher Cole Tucker, who is now with the Colorado Rockies, and actress Vanessa Hudgens began dating. During the COVID-19 epidemic, the two met while enrolled in an online meditation course.

"Hehe 🥰🍾" - vanessahudgens

Hudgens announced their engagement in an Instagram post in February this year and the duo are busy planning their marriage.

Expand Tweet

"The Rockies called up Cole Tucker earlier this week. Which means his fiancée Vanessa Hudgens will now be attending their games." - JeffEisenband

Hudgens was Tucker's staunchest ally at the Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers game in August. She will likely be a feature at most of their home games, when her hectic schedule allows it.