Vanessa Hudgens showed off her flawless curves and incredible legs in the 2022 Nylon magazine. Whether waiting by the phone in lovely pink or wearing a head towel and lingerie set with high heels for good measure, Hudgens definitely turned some heads.

Vanessa Hudgens recently uploaded a picture on Instagram marking a year of the shoot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hudgens' Barbie-themed photoshoot garnered praise from fans. Some of the fan reactions are mentioned below.

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Vanessa Hudgens's carrer as an actress and a singer

Hudgens is from the United States. Hudgens made her feature film debut in Thirteen (2003) before becoming well-known for playing Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical movie franchise from 2006 to 2008. This led to tremendous popularity in the mainstream media.

Hudgens signed a recording contract with Hollywood Records due to the first movie's success, and together they put out two studio albums, V (2006) and Identified (2008).

She started acting in stage productions and musicals for two years before beginning to apply for television roles. Her family relocated to Los Angeles when she was cast in a television commercial. She briefly attended Orange County High School of the Arts before homeschooling with tutors and starting her acting career at the age of 15.

Hudgens began singing in musical theatre performances in 1998. She has since appeared in regional renditions of Carousel, The Wizard of Oz, The King and I, The Music Man and Cinderella, among other shows.