Vanessa Hudgens epitomizes the term 'triple threat'. She has graciously given her followers treasures like High School Musical, The Princess Switch and Sneakernight. However, it turns out that she also has another talent, which concerns the paranormal.

She talked about when her skills initially manifested, her most terrifying phantom experience and the positive outcomes of ghost hunting in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

It began when she traveled to Scotland to film The Princess Switch. Many witches surrounded her, and she developed her path and spirituality while asking many questions. There is a long history of many individuals being executed at witch trials in Scotland.

She said, "I've always been drawn towards the darkness and the unknown, and it wasn't really until I went to Scotland [while filming The Princess Switch] that I had my conscious witch awakening."

As a young child, Vanessa claims she could perceive and communicate with the dead. She allows viewers to follow along as she hones her spiritual skills as a self-taught student of witchcraft.

The romance between Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens

Actress Vanessa Hudgens and MLB pitcher Cole Tucker, who is currently with the Colorado Rockies, started dating in 2020. The two met in an online meditation course during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On February 9, Hudgens revealed their engagement in an Instagram post. They both post frequently on social media. After putting in a lot of effort to earn his turn in the minor leagues, Tucker was just signed by the Rockies. It will be interesting to see how successful he is with the franchise.

In the new documentary Dead Hot: Season of the Witch, Vanessa Hudgens explores her witchy side. She regularly "connects" with angels and considers her spirituality "empowering."