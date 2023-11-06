Vanessa Hudgens sets the 'gold standard' in new collaboration with American Express

Actress Vanessa Hudgens made a stunning appearance at American Express's immersive pop-up event, Raise the Bar with Business Gold. The actress, businesswoman, and fellow Gold Card member of Business was present on November 2 to talk about her experience starting her own company, Caliwater.

Hudgens looked absolutely gorgeous in a stunning black dress. She accessorized her look with gold jewellery. In one of the pictures, posted on social media, Hudgens is all smiles as she poses with a bag of American Express in her hand.

"#ad I was so excited to team up with @americanexpressbusiness to celebrate the refreshed Business Gold Card at its latest pop-up experience, Raise the Bar with Business Gold. The event was powered by small businesses for small businesses. I loved how the refreshed benefits and rewards inspired this unique experience from the food and drinks all the way down to the florals."

Vanessa Hudgens - an ambitious businesswoman

Hudgens is prepared to reopen "KNOW Beauty," the makeup brand she co-founded, in 2021 with a new detoxifying clay face mask. The mask is the only item Hudgens decided to start with during their relaunch, and it is exclusively available on Amazon.

Caliwater was formed by Vanessa and Oliver Trevena because they share a strong enthusiasm for environmental awareness. In September 2023, Pineapple, Hudgens' newest summertime Caliwater flavor, was introduced.

Hudgens is all set to marry baseball player Cole Tucker. The couple's engagement was revealed earlier this year.

Last week, Hudgens shared photos from her bachelorette party on Instagram, including a group photo from the night with a funeral theme. Hudgens donned a veil and a crown atop a white dress. All of her close friends and sister Stella were dressed in black.

"Love a theme night. Can you guess what it was?"

Hudgens rose to fame after she featured in the musical series "High School Musical."