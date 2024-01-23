Victor Martinez’s $32,495 customized convertible Chevrolet Camaro SS infused with vintage luxury

To his full credit, Victor Martinez built an MLB career that was likely beyond his wildest dreams when he was a youngster in his native Venezuela. However, after nearly two decades of service, V-Mart had plenty to show for his time in the show.

After inking a deal with the Indians as an eighteen-year old in 1996, Martinez won the 2002 MiLB Player of the Year Award. Two years later, Martinez hit ..283/.359/.492 with 23 home runs and 108 RBIs, earning a Silver Slugger and an All-Star nod.

After solidifying his MLB bonafides, Martinez was signed to a four-year, $50 million deal with the Detroit Tigers in late 2010. The following year, Victor Martinez decided to cash in on his big-time earnings, and purchased a Convertible Camaro SS. The orange hue was given to him courtesy of MC Customs, a Miami-based luxury automobile customization firm.

Victor Martinez' car, courtesy of CelebrityCarz.com

At the time, the luxury Chevrolet model had an estimated retail value of some $32,000. However, after striking the biggest deal of his career with the Detroit Tigers mere months before the purchase, it is likely that V-Mart was unphased by the price tag.

After missing the 2012 season on account of a torn ACL, the utility catcher and first baseman swung back into action in 2013. That year, V-Mart hit .301/.355/.430 with 14 home runs and 83 RBIs, marking the sixth straight year that he topped the .300 marker. Additionally, the 2013 ALDS against the Oakland Athletics was the stage of Martinez' infamous scuffle with pitcher Grant Balfour.

"I remember being at this playoff game for the Tigers. Victor Martinez and A's pitcher Grant Balfour going at it." - Dan Doebler

As his offensive output began to decline in his later career, Victor Martinez represented a smaller portion of the Tigers' value. In 2018, after sixteen MLB season, Martinez announced his retirement. A career .295 hitter, Martinez recorded some 2,153 hits over his career.

Victor Martinez' sleek ride is a testament to a career well spent

Love him or not, nobody can deny that Martinez brought a unique brand of passion to the game from the moment he stepped up to his first at-bat with the Cleveland Indians until last last day with the Tigers.

With the ostentatious purchase, Martinez acquired a tangible token of his hard work and dedication that made a long and fulfilling career in MLB possible.

