Video: Mike Trout stuns the crowd with a brilliant leaping catch at the wall against Los Angeles Dodgers

Over the past 10 years in Major League Baseball, superstar outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels has proven he can quite literally do it all. Even at the age of 30 and after 12 seasons played, Trout is still one of the most athletic players on the baseball field every day. That can be seen in the leaping, over-the-wall catch he made yesterday to rob a home run.

In the first inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chris Taylor belted the ball into deep center field. Trout leaped up over the fence and snatched the ball with his glove.

"@MikeTrout is the gift that keeps on giving." - MLB

After missing the majority of the 2021 MLB season due to injury, Mike Trout has returned to his elite level of play. At the plate, Trout appears to be his usual self, batting .289 with an OPS over 1.000. He has also hit 15 home runs in just 56 games played so far this season.

Over the years, Trout has received countless recognitions for his offensive ability. Every full season Trout has played in his career, he has received a Silver Slugger Award, totaling eight so far. He has a career batting average over .300, a career OPS of over 1.000, and 326 home runs already.

Perhaps the most underrated aspect of Mike Trout's game is his fielding, however. Trout has been a lockdown defensive center fielder for his entire career, yet that does not get mentioned nearly as much as the other aspects of his game.

The defensive side of Mike Trout

Trout takes the field during a Los Angeles Angels v Texas Rangers game.

Trout's defensive ability gets overshadowed in comparison to his offense. There are times where he looks like one of the best defensive center fielders in the game. Trout, even at 30 years old, still has great speed defensivley and has a solid arm in the field.

Los Angeles Angels @Angels Friendly reminder: Mike Trout is pretty good at defense too. Friendly reminder: Mike Trout is pretty good at defense too. https://t.co/4kSXFHAknB

"Friendly Reminder: Mike Trout is pretty good at defense too." - Los Angeles Angels

On the statistical side of things, Trout has a career fielding percentage of .993, which is insanely high for a player who has been in the league as long as he has. However, he has never won a Gold Glove Award for his efforts at center field.

"This @MikeTrout catch never gets old" - MLB Vault

Mike Trout does not get the recognition he deserves in the field. He is a true five-tool player in Major League Baseball, and none of the aspects of his game should get overlooked.

