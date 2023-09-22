Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. expressed his disappointment at being left out of the team for the second straight game due to an inflammation in his right knee.

As the Blue Jays won the series against the New York Yankees despite a loss on Thursday, their young infielder remains on a day-to-day basis as he struggles with injury.

Guerrero Jr. opened up about his struggles and explained how hard it is to sit out when his team is fighting for a playoff spot in the MLB:

“It's very hard for me not being in the lineup but thank God we're in an OK position right now. We're holding onto a playoff spot. So I'd rather take care of this now and not risk myself losing the rest of the season or a playoff.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was signed by the Blue Jays as a highly regarded free agent in 2015 and went on to make his Major League debut for them in 2019. The son of MLB legend Vladimir Guerrero, the youngster quickly cemented his spot in the lineup and established himself as one of the top hitters in the league.

He has made three All-Star appearances and has already won a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award in his young career, while also finishing the 2021 season with the most home runs in the MLB.

In 2023, he won the Home Run Derby in July, becoming the first father-son duo to win the Derby, following his father's win in 2007. However, he was scratched from Wednesday's encounter against the Yankees due to a knee problem and has undergone MRI tests.

Thankfully for the Blue Jays, the results showed no structural damage, but an inflammation in his right knee. As a result, his return remains uncertain as the team's medical staff monitor the situation on a daily basis.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returns to pinch-hit in the ninth innings in series finale vs Yankees

While the Toronto Blue Jays try to win every remaining game in the MLB in pursuit of a playoff spot, it was not surprising to see them throw in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the ninth as a hail mary.

Just hours after reports confirmed that the 24-year-old was on a day-to-day basis due to an inflammation in his right knee, he took the home plate to pinch-hit late in the ninth innings. However, he couldn't make the difference as the New York Yankees went on to win the game and avoid being swept.