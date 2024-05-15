Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Trade Rumors: 3 possible landing spots for All-Star 1B amid Blue Jays' turbulent 2024 start

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a tough go in 2024, and they could be forced to sell assets like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the deadline. They have some big internal free agency decisions coming up, and trading Guerrero Jr. would solve one of them. With them floundering at the bottom of the ultra-competitive AL East, they may need to consider it.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has also been on a downward trend since he almost won MVP in 2021. The first baseman hasn't played at that level since and has only shown flashes of that ability. It may be time for Toronto to move on. If they do, here's where Guerrero could go.

Trade destinations for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

3) Detroit Tigers

The Tigers are a young team and they've been average so far. That is despite first baseman and once-top prospect Spencer Torkelson being positively dreadful this year.

If they decide he isn't working out (which he hasn't so far), they could infuse the position with some talent with Guerrero Jr. The trade for the Blue Jays star would fit because he's not a free agent until 2025 and would not be a rental.

2) New York Yankees

It is almost unfathomable that Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who famously called out the New York Yankees for how they treated his father and declined to ever play there, could end up in pinstripes. However, it is possible given the situation.

The Yankees will need a first baseman soon, as Anthony Rizzo is on the decline and won't be around much longer. Guerrero would presumably be a target of theirs in 2025 free agency, and this could be the trial run. Guerrero might not like it, but he'd probably be a fan favorite in the Bronx and play well.

1) Minnesota Twins

Where could Vladimir Guerrero Jr. land?

The Minnesota Twins have been one of the best teams in baseball this year. If they're to repeat as winners of the surprisingly tight AL Central, then they'll need to make a move.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. fits their timeline since he's not a pending free agent, and he's a talented player in a position of need. They are the 24th-best first base depth chart in baseball per Fangraphs, so Carlos Santana and Alex Kirilloff are not exactly cutting it. This would likely put them over the top in that division.

