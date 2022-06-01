Watch: 2-time All-Star Gary Sanchez hits a huge homer, Minnesota Twins steamroll Detroit Tigers

Gary Sanchez and the Minnesota Twins are establishing themselves as the new powerhouse of the American League Central. After winning the division in 2020, fans began to see their club as a contender. This year, they are following up and expanding their 2020 success.

The Twins are now 30-20, five games ahead of the Chicago White Sox for the top spot in their division. Questions lingered about the viability of the Twins' hitting ability when they let Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa go to the New York Yankees for Gary Sanchez. Now, that question seems to be being answered.

Gary Sanchez pumps a two-run shot, jolts Minnesota Twins over division foe

The Minnesota Twins are at Comerica Park in Detroit this week. The Twins are fresh off a 2-2 series tie with the Kansas City Royals, a result they would much prefer not to have.

Now in Detroit, the Twins are looking to make up the losses they incurred and ensure their spot at the top remains unchallenged. By the third inning, the Twins had a steady lead of 3-0. With star Carlos Correa sidelined on the COVID IL, the Twins were desperate for some secondary production.

Gary Sanchez, who came to the Twins from the Yankees for Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa in a high-profile trade before the season, blew the game wide open. It was the second home run for Sanchez in as many games.

On a 0-1 count facing Tigers ace Anibal Sanchez. Gary Sanchez leaned into the pitch. Gary Sanchez sent the ball flying 381 feet to left field. Sanchez, who is struggling to live up to expectations and hitting only .230, was happy to have the confidence boost.

Aaron Gleeman @AaronGleeman Back-to-back games with a homer for Gary Sánchez, who is now out-hitting the average MLB catcher by 130 points of OPS. Back-to-back games with a homer for Gary Sánchez, who is now out-hitting the average MLB catcher by 130 points of OPS.

The dinger was a three-run shot that put the Twins up 6-0. The Twins maintained the commanding lead in every aspect of the game from that point onward.

The Twins ended up streamrolling the Detroit Tigers with a final score of 8-2. Gio Urshela supplemented Sanchez's contribution by chipping in three RBIs of his own. The Twins will get ready to face the Tigers again in the second leg of the doubleheader that will commence at 7:10 p.m. EDT at Comerica Park in Detroit.

