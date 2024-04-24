WATCH: Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe, and rest of the Bronx Bombers dish on their favorite karaoke hits

During National Karaoke Week, the Yes Network captured and interviewed Yankees players to reveal their favorite and go-to karaoke songs.

Oswaldo Cabrera's go-to karaoke song was El Jardinero by Wilfrido Vargas, Jose Trevino's was Should've Been a Cowboy by Toby Keith, manager Aaron Boone's was Toy Soldiers by Martika, Anthony Rizzo's was Hello by Adele; and Alex Verdugo's was Don't Stop Believin' by Journey.

Moreover, Anthony Volpe revealed his was Parachute by Chris Stapleton, while Aaron Judge's go-to song was My Boo by Alicia Keys and Usher.

Anthony Rizzo scores an important HR in Yankees' latest win

On Tuesday, the Yankees faced the Oakland Athletics. It started to seem like a blowout after a four-run first inning for the former but eventually was the only run-scored inning as the Athletics shut out the Yankees offense in the next eight.

However, on the offensive end, the Athletics could only manage to score three runs, resulting in them losing 4-3 to the Bronx Bombers.

In the first, Oakland starter Paul Blackburn gave up a one-out single to Juan Soto, followed by an Aaron Judge double to have two men in scoring positions. Giancarlo Stanton had a bases-clearing double, giving Yankees a 2-0 lead.

Then came a two-run dinger from Anthony Rizzo, which gave the Yankees a 4-0 lead. Rizzo hit a 92.4-mph fastball from Blackburn into the right-field seats for a 385-foot bomb, as projected by Statcast.

Entering this game, Rizzo only had one home run to his name that he hit back on April 6 against the Blue Jays. Rizzo and manager Boone are optimistic that more will follow.

“It’s nothing to write home about, but they do come in bunches,” Rizzo told the press (via mlb.com). “I’ve just got to grind through it, and know that there’s a lot of baseball left to be played.”

“Those are the little sparks that get guys rolling and get them into the flow of the season,” Boone said about Rizzo. “Then things settle in and get a lot more normal. The first month, you’re trying to get that traction and in the flow of the regular grind of the season -- especially for guys who have been there, done that.”

With the win, the Yankees improved to 16-8, while the A's dropped to 9-15.

