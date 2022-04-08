Watch: Alex Rodriguez makes an impressive three, claims he "doesn't miss"

Former New York Yankees big name Alex Rodriguez has taken to Instagram to show off his skills on the basketball court.

A-Rod posted a video of himself shooting around at the home of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"Beasley, this is for you, baby," Rodriguez said as he squared up and sank a three-pointer. "Stay. Done," Rodriguez gestured to the camera after his swish, referring to Tomberwolves' shooting guard Malik Beasley.

The clip made A-Rod look like a basketball ace. However, continuing the video past the highlot shot reveals a different story.

" If at first you don’t succeed …Try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try again." - @Arod

It's a good thing he never left MLB for the NBA.

Alex Rodriguez points fun at himself in full video

After making the shot, Rodriguez displayed a compilation of his previous attempts. Before each of the preceding shots, he looks at the camera and taunts Beasley before launching to ball towards the net, only to miss each time.

Alex Rodriguez retired from Major League Baseball in 2016, at the age of 41. His career spanned 22 years with three different teams, the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners.

UNO @nowxuno "Game knows game... I know what a champion looks like..."



- Alex Rodriguez on Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, & D'Angelo Russell. "Game knows game... I know what a champion looks like..."- Alex Rodriguez on Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, & D'Angelo Russell. https://t.co/AY7yxxpoIp

""Game knows game... I know what a champion looks like...' - Alex Rodriguez on Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, & D'Angelo Russell."- @UNO

His career featured multiple MVP and All-Star designations as well as a World Series with the Yankees in 2009. In total, he hit 696 home runs, over 2,000 RBIs, and a career average of .295.

A-Rod's career was certainly not without controversy. He was repeatedly caught up in investigations and subsequent convictions regarding his use of performance-enhancing substances to achieve physical results.

A-Rod at the World Series - Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four

Since his retirement, 44-year old Rodriguez has become an analyst, imparting his experience from two decades in the majors to baseball broadcast networks like FOX SPORTS and ESPN. He is also very active on social media.

As for his basketball skills, it is good to see that the Yankees legend can still poke fun at himself. Alex Rodriguez may not enter the baseball Hall of Fame, but he appears to have been able to do a lot more damage with a baseball bat than with a basketball.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt