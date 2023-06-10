WATCH: Alex Rodriguez relaxes with fitness guru girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro and daughters on vacation in luxury yacht

Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez is living a fun life with his family. The multimillionaire 'A-Rod' is once again living life to the fullest, only days after receiving a life-changing diagnosis. The former Yankee had a regular dentist trip which became a nightmare after learning that he had gum disease in its early stages.

The former professional baseball player did not allow it to change his current perspective, even though it shocked him and his surroundings. A few days after receiving this unsettling illness, A-Rod had a critical fitness moment with his daughter Natasha and fiancée Jac Cordeiro.

Alex posted updates about his life on social media. He consequently posted a video of himself and his family having fun on a trip to Croatia. The three aren't the only ones on this vacation, either. Nick Silva, a former MLB player and Alex's associate at investing business A-Rod Corp, also joined him on this memorable trip.

Alex Rodriguez's current relationship status

On December 17, 2022, the 47-year-old Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez made his relationship public with his girlfriend Jac Cordeiro on Instagram by taking a photo next to his two daughters, Natasha and Ella, ages 18 and 14, in front of a Christmas tree.

The 42-year-old fitness businesswoman Cordeiro posted a different picture of Rodriguez holding her in his arms on her Instagram Stories. Cal Campos, a Miami-based stylist for Tom Ford who outfitted the pair for the family outing, first posted the picture.

Alex Rodriguez with his girlfriend Jac Cordeiro

After attending the Christmas celebration and toy distribution for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, Rodriguez, the 14-time MLB All-Star, made the relationship public. In January, Padgett, a former collegiate athlete, was first connected to the ESPN and Fox broadcaster, Alex. They went to Lambeau Field to see a Packers playoff game. Rodriguez started dating Padgett less than a year after the engagement was called off between him and his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez.

