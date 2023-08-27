Chase Silseth, a pitcher for the Angels, left Saturday's game against the Mets at Citi Field after being hit in the back of the head by a throw. The fourth inning action started with boos from the crowd as Jeff McNeil took off for second base on a steal attempt withF rancisco Lindor staying at second base, and Daniel Vogelbach at the plate.

Logan O'Hoppe, the catcher for the Angels, threw first because he thought McNeil would go back to first, allowing Lindor to attempt to steal third base. Trey Cabbage, the first baseman, tried to back up the third base by throwing across the diamond, but it struck Silseth instead.

The most pressing concern, however, was Silseth's health as the ball caromed into foul territory, allowing Lindor to score and McNeil to go to third. After being beaned, he moved a few feet before falling to the ground and writhing.

Chase Silseth's performance this season

Chase Silseth has excelled for the Los Angeles Angels this year. He has played in 14 games this season, registering a 4-1 record with a 4.00 ERA in 45 innings pitched. Silseth frequently uses a six-pitch combination. He can throw a cutter, curveball, sinker, splitter, fastball, and slider.

To throw hitters off balance, he mainly uses his fastball and slider. He has been a ray of hope for an Angels club that has recently struggled. With a record of 62-67, the team has slipped to fourth place in the American League West.

Little hope is left for the Angels, given the injuries to Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. The season is not getting any younger, as they are 10 games out of the final American League Wild Card place. The Angels must start winning immediately if they hope to advance to the postseason.