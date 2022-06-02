Watch: Anthony Rizzo seen rooting for New York Rangers in their playoff game after rain cancels New York Yankees game

The New York Yankees are still baseball's best. Anthony Rizzo's team leads the American League East with a record of 34-15. This puts them five whole games ahead of the second-placed team, the Toronto Blue Jays. After a 9-1 victory over Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels, their game on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium was delayed due to heavy rain in the area.

As the game showed no signs of getting back underway, All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo decided he would slip out and go to the New York Rangers game. The Rangers play at Madison Square Garden on 32nd Street in Midtown, making it a bit of a hike for Rizzo all the way from the Bronx.

Anthony Rizzo uses rain delay to catch New York Rangers game in Manhattan

When you're having a season like Anthony Rizzo is, taking liberties like this becomes a little bit easier. Rizzo has 11 home runs this season to go with 29 RBIs, he has been a lethal addition at first base for the Yankees since coming over from the Chicago Cubs last season.

The New York Rangers are playing in the NHL Conference Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning. If the Rangers are successful in this seven-game series, they will continue on to play in the Stanley Cup Finals and compete for the ultimate trophy in hockey.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Yankees game got postponed so Anthony Rizzo immediately made his way to the Rangers playoff game Yankees game got postponed so Anthony Rizzo immediately made his way to the Rangers playoff game https://t.co/rBoVOLElTb

"Yankees game got postponed so Anthony Rizzo immediately made his way to the Rangers playoff game" - @ Talkin' Yanks

Rizzo received a video tribute on the jumbotron at Madison Square Garden and was flashed on the screen to greet all of the fans. As a New York athlete, fans are excited as they feel that both the Yankees and the Rangers have a serious shot at going far in their respective sports this year.

The Yankees game got rained out, so Anthony Rizzo decided to go to the New York Rangers game 🏒(via @NYRangers The Yankees game got rained out, so Anthony Rizzo decided to go to the New York Rangers game 🏒(via @NYRangers)https://t.co/RB6FJyFQwE

"The Yankees game got rained out, so Anthony Rizzo decided to go to the New York Rangers game" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

The Rangers polished off the Lightning by a score of 6-2 and will take the initial 1-0 lead in the series. Rizzo and the Yankees have another game to play against the Los Angeles Angels before hosting the Detroit Tigers this weekend at Yankee Stadium. Rizzo, who has only hit .120 in his last seven, will be looking to get back and pump those numbers up.

