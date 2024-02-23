WATCH: Astros star Alex Bregman partners with Marucci Sports to make baseball dreams come true with exclusive Night Shift glove giveaway

Houston Astros 3B Alex Bregman recently partnered with Marucci Sports for the exclusive Night Shift glove giveaway. In a recent reel posted by the two-time All-Star, he was seen with the first piece of all-new Night Shift gloves by Marucci Sports.

In the reel, Bregman announced that he was set to give away that glove to one of his followers. The followers had to comment on the reel and tag five people, as well as follow Marucci and Alex Bregman, and one lucky recipient for the glove would be chosen.

The new Night Shift glove is inspired by the MLB Space City uniforms. According to Marucci's official website, the glove is priced at $399.99. The glove is made of premium Japanese-tanned USA kip leather that gives a great structure and feels lightweight. For better comfort and texture, the highest-grade Cabretta sheepskin lining is used in the glove.

It also has a moisture-wicking mesh in the wrist lining along with dual-density memory foam padding. Professional-grade rawhide laces are used to allow maximum tear resistance to the glove.

Astros GM Dana Brown reflects on contract extension plans for Alex Bregman

Astros star Alex Bregman has been a pivotal piece of the team's roster in recent years. The 29-year-old 3B signed a $100 million six-year contract extension with the team back in 2019 and is set to be a free agent in 2025.

Astros general manager Dana Brown recently discussed the team's plans to extend Bregman's stay at the clubhouse beyond 2025. Brown mentioned that although there isn't any fixed timeline planned just yet for the extension talks, but assured fans that they are going to offer him an extension:

"There’s really not a timeline on this right now and at some point, we will make an offer. I think we both respect that and that’s pretty much the conversation.

"Look, we love Alex, we’d love to have him here. As far as a timeline, we just don’t have it, but we will at some point make him an offer. We know how good he is and how good he’s been for this franchise. It would be tough to look out at third base and not see that elite defense. And so at some point we’ll circle back and have those conversations."

Last season, Bregman started in 161 games with 261/.363/.441 and 25 homers, 98 RBIs, 103 runs, 28 doubles and 92 walks. The MLB star was also named as the Gold Glove finalist of his position.

