Watch: Cincinnati Reds base runner Nick Senzel is picked off by the Washington Nationals, last-placed Reds lose 35th game of the season

It seems as though nothing is going the right way for the Cincinnati Reds this season. The team is dead last in their division, the National League Central. In fact, the Reds are now the last team in the National League.

Now 13.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who lead the division, the Reds are just trying to make sure that their 2022 season does not end as a complete embarrassment. However, the games are slipping away in more and more ways. Yesterday's Reds game was decided in the bottom of the ninth with a pickoff.

Cincinnati Reds lose yet another game in heartbreaking fashion, remain the worst team in the league

The Reds were playing another bottom-dwelling NL team on Sunday, the Washington Nationals. The Nationals came into this contest with a record of 20-35, just ahead of the Reds.

MLB Walk Offs & Game Winning Plays @MLBWalk_Offs Idk if I’ve ever seen this before. A successful pick-off from Keibert Ruiz walked off the game for the Nationals as he and Josh Bell caught Nick Senzel leading off and ended the game 5-4 in the Nats favor over the Reds (Video via @MrMatthewCFB Idk if I’ve ever seen this before. A successful pick-off from Keibert Ruiz walked off the game for the Nationals as he and Josh Bell caught Nick Senzel leading off and ended the game 5-4 in the Nats favor over the Reds (Video via @MrMatthewCFB) https://t.co/xJ6vhiC0Zw

After stomping over the Nats 8-1 in the first game of the four-game set, the Reds dropped two games on Friday and Saturday to go down 2-1 in the series. On Sunday, the Reds went for a series tie.

The Washington Nationals were ahead 5-4 as Steve Cishek took the mound for the Nats in the bottom of the ninth inning. As a former closer who had 25 saves in 2016, Cishek is keen to get back to executing that crucial bullpen role for the Nationals.

The Cincinnati Reds were able to get a batter on base via a walk and then gave up an infield single to Reds outfielder Nick Senzel. As a leadoff man with some speed, the Reds were ready to send Senzel running as soon as they could.

Thrown Out on the Basepaths @tootblans Nick Senzel gets picked off to end the game Nick Senzel gets picked off to end the game https://t.co/V4EyybaHzI

On a pitch to Brandon Drury, Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was able to gun down Senzel, who took a bit too much of a lead from first. It marked the end of another heartbreaking game for the Cincinnati Reds. They will remain at home in Cincinnati to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks this week.

