WATCH: Cleveland Guardians' fans and players give a huge sendoff to Terry Francona 

Terry Francona, the cherished manager of the Cleveland Guardians, raised his cap in celebration of his 11 years of togetherness as the city's crowd applauded for him in a way they had never done before, giving him a great send-off.

The Guardians won their final home game of Francona's tenure on Wednesday night, 4-3, and effectively ended the Reds' chances of making the postseason as Shane Bieber shut out Cincinnati for six innings.

Terry Francona

Francona, who is retiring after 23 seasons and two World Series championships, lined up after the last out to shake hands and high-five his players. In His tenure, he has earned the respect of virtually everyone in baseball.

Before the game, Francona was recognized with a video tribute

Before the game, Francona was recognized with a video tribute that detailed his lengthy stay in Cleveland, a stretch that really began when he was a little child when his father, Tito, played six seasons as an outfielder with the Indians.

Terry Francona's time with Cleveland as a manager

Francona was chosen to lead the Cleveland Indians, on October 6 2012. Under him, the team concluded the regular season in 2013 with a 92-70 record, seeing an increase of 24 games from the year before. This led to Terry receiving the American League Manager of the Year award on November 12, 2013.

The Indians won the American League Central Division under Francona's leadership in 2016 and he received his second American League Manager of the Year award of his career the same year, on November 15.

Francona underwent a heart surgery in 2017, but Cleveland still had a strong season and the manager left the squad for the remainder of the season due to health reasons.

With the start of 2022 MLB season, Terry Francona became the team's manager for the longest period of time. He guided the Guardians to their first AL Central championship since 2018 and their first postseason participation since 2020 in 2022.

The manager was awarded the American League Manager of the Year yet again in 2022.