Watch: Coors Field battered by heavy hail storm during Rockies vs Dodgers, game delayed

Around 3:30 PM (local time), a hailstorm and deluge passed through downtown Denver. The grounds crew was still fixing Coors Field's playing conditions when yet another wave of storms entered the region, delaying the game.

The third and final game of the three-game series between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers will begin in Denver despite the rain delay. It was scheduled to begin at 6:40 PM MT.

The "Boys of Summer" got a taste of winter as the Denver region was battered by pea-sized hail, strong winds, and heavy rain. This caused the outfield grass to turn green into ice-covered turf.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Colorado Rockies @Rockies We’re currently in a weather delay.



First pitch is TBD.



We will provide details when they come available. We’re currently in a weather delay. First pitch is TBD. We will provide details when they come available.

We’re currently in a weather delay. First pitch is TBD. We will provide details when they come available. - Rockies

Both teams are monitoring the weather to make sure the series can come to an end because tomorrow both teams will begin new series, the Dodgers will go to Kansas City to play the Royals, while Colorado will welcome the Detroit Tigers.

Patrick Lyons @PatrickDLyons The hail in the Rockies dugout is pretty, pretty, pretty deep. The hail in the Rockies dugout is pretty, pretty, pretty deep. https://t.co/GnNBeinHoI

The hail in the Rockies dugout is pretty, pretty, pretty deep.- PatrickDLyons

A tornado watch is in effect for Denver and the surrounding region until 9:00 PM MT. The Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz stretched before diving in head-first and making a big splash.

Díaz serotonin boost - ColoradoRockies

The Rockies' catcher wasn't running away from a tag or stealing a base. Instead, Diaz was sliding on Coors Field's hail-covered tarp hours prior to the game.

Denver7 News @DenverChannel



Colorado Rockies' catcher Elias Díaz is taking advantage of the current conditions at Coors Field.



📸:



Latest weather conditions: Snow angel? Nope! That's a hail angelColorado Rockies' catcher Elias Díaz is taking advantage of the current conditions at Coors Field. #cowx 📸: @KelsWingert Latest weather conditions: bit.ly/3NSIAEJ Snow angel? Nope! That's a hail angel 😇Colorado Rockies' catcher Elias Díaz is taking advantage of the current conditions at Coors Field. #cowx 📸: @KelsWingertLatest weather conditions: bit.ly/3NSIAEJ https://t.co/PWAzdud62x

Snow angel? Nope! That's a hail angel Colorado Rockies' catcher Elias Díaz is taking advantage of the current conditions at Coors Field. #cowx@KelsWingert - DenverChannel

Update on the Rockies & Dodgers game

The first two games of the series have been split between Colorado and Los Angeles, with the Dodgers winning 5-0 on Tuesday thanks to Clayton Kershaw's outstanding start before he was forced to leave with an injury.

The Rockies, on the other hand, bounced back on Wednesday night to win 9-8, holding off a late Los Angeles charge to take the victory.

Chase Anderson will attempt to recover from a historic performance against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday when the visitors stormed out to a 23-0 lead after four innings.

Emmet Sheehan will start for the Dodgers to continue his rookie campaign. Anderson pitched 2.2 innings and gave up 10 hits and nine runs, all of which were earned. Furthermore, he gave up home runs on three consecutive pitches.

Poll : 0 votes