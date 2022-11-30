WATCH: Delirious fans stormed the field to mob Braves' star Ronald Acuna Jr. after his Home Run Derby win in Venezuela

After Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. won the Home Run Derby in Venezuela, hordes of fans dashed from the bleachers on the field to mob him.

After Acuña had expressed a desire to play this winter in Venezuela, which is his native country, the Atlanta Braves granted permission. Currently, Ronald is playing for Tiburones de la Guaira in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

After Ronald won the Venezuelan Home Run Derby on November 28 with 32 total home runs, delirious fans stormed the field out of sheer happiness.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Ronald Acuña Jr. wins the Venezuelan Home Run Derby and the fans storm the field! Ronald Acuña Jr. wins the Venezuelan Home Run Derby and the fans storm the field! https://t.co/NTm6Y3Fdlr

Other MLB players who participated in the Venezuelan Home Run Derby were Willson Contreras, Eugenio Suárez, Jose Altuve, Eduardo Escobar, William Contreras, Gleyber Torres, and Juan Yepez.

Atlanta Braves were in a dilemma before granting permission to Ronald Acuna Jr. to play in the Venezuelan Winter League

The Atlanta Braves were in a dilemma before allowing their three-time All-Star Ronald Acuna Jr. to participate in the Venezuelan Winter League due to his significant knee injury in 2021.

Due to a ruptured ACL in his right knee during the 2021 season, Acuna was restricted to 75+ games. Also, he had to give the Braves' World Series run a miss.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. has a torn ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the 2021 season. He’s expected to be out for 9-10 months. Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. has a torn ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the 2021 season. He’s expected to be out for 9-10 months.

He returned to the majors in the summer of 2022.

As a result, the Braves wanted Ronald to rest his knee and recover fully over the winter in order to be ready for MLB 2023 season.

However, Acuna was eventually allowed to play five games as the designated hitter in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

