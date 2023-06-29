WATCH: Domingo German's perfect game called masterfully on TV and Radio by Yankees announcers Ryan Ruocco and and Justin Shackil

Create

By Adrian Dorney
Modified Jun 29, 2023 15:24 GMT
Elation from the New York Yankees after Domingo German
Elation from the New York Yankees after Domingo German's June 28 perfect game

On June 28, Domingo German of the New York Yankees became the twenty-second player of the modern MLB era to toss a perfect game.

The first pitcher to do so since "King" Felix Hernandez did so for the Seattle Mariners in 2012. German struck out 9 members of the Oakland Athletics, and achieved all 27 outs on 99 pitches.

After third baseman Josh Donaldson scooped the ball over the first baseman Anthony Rizzo to record the final out of the game, jubilation took over. His teammates rushed the field to swarm the 30-year old Dominican in a congratulatory frenzy.

New York Yankees media outlets were almost as excited as the players themselves. Following German's historic feat, audio of WFAN 660 Yankees play-by-play host Justin Shackil went viral.

.@JustinShackil and Suzyn Waldman on the radio call of Domingo German's perfect game https://t.co/I4xIlNNUx8
"[email protected] and Suzyn Waldman on the radio call of Domingo German's perfect game" - Talkin' Yanks

While German's feat came against the Oakland Athletics, who are baseball's worst team, the even still has massive significance. Domingo German is now the fourth New York Yankees pitcher to pitch a perfect game, and the first to do so since David Cone did so in 1999.

In addition to the excitement that was witnessed on the airwaves, YES Network TV presenter Ryan Ruocco was equally as psyched. He could hardly hide his exuberance on his television call after Esteury Ruiz grounded out to hand German the perfect game.

Domingo Germán has thrown the first MLB perfect game since 2012!Ryan Ruocco on the Yankees call for YES Network. ⚾️🎙️ https://t.co/vv4iHoSRO1
"Domingo Germán has thrown the first MLB perfect game since 2012! Ryan Ruocco on the Yankees call for YES Network." - Awful Announcing

A native of the Dominican Republic, German is rather popular in his home nation. Born in 1992 in the central city of San Pedro de Marcoris, fans in his home nation were able to get in on the mirth by virtue of Ricky Ricardo's spanish broadcast as well.

This was the spanish broadcast! Ricky ricardo was PERFECT! #yankees https://t.co/xAJqkW7jIY
"This was the spanish broadcast! Ricky ricardo was PERFECT!" - Joez McFly

Perfect game a career-changer for Domingo German

Before the dazzling outing, Domingo German was not having the best season. Prior to the night in Oakland, he had given up 15 runs over his past 5 innings. Moreover, allegations of using foreign substances threatened to damage his reputation even more. However, German is now part of baseball history and Yankees fabric, and nobody will ever be able to take that away from him, regardless of what the rest of his baseball career might end up looking like.

Edited by Adrian Dorney
