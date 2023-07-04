WATCH: Dominic Fletcher's fiancée Kierra's terrified reaction goes viral as cat interrupts Arizona Diamondbacks game

Dominic Fletcher's fiancée Kierra saw a unique moment of excitement last Friday (June 30).

During the Arizona Diamondbacks' 6-2 victory against the Los Angeles Angels, a stray cat ran across the ground. The cat leaped into the stands and startled two women. These two women were Kierra Fletcher and Emily Edwards, who were engaged to Major League Baseball players Dominic and David Fletcher.

MLB tweeted, "Rally Cat, Rally Cat, what are they feeding you?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB @MLB Rally Cat, Rally Cat, what are they feeding you? Rally Cat, Rally Cat, what are they feeding you? https://t.co/XzHHcF8UBq

As it was the first time in their MLB careers that the two brothers were suited up against one another, their partners were there to support them. The cat surprised Edwards, who shouted.

Kierra Fletcher was also stunned, but her shock soon gave way to amusement as she realized what had happened to her soon-to-be sister-in-law. With his team's victory, Dominic Fletcher, the youngest of the Fletcher brothers, was allowed to have the last laugh of the evening.

Dominic Fletcher and David Fletcher's face-off

Dominic and David Fletcher had their first opportunity to compete against one another in a major league game. It happened at a stadium where they had attended numerous games while growing up. The Los Angeles Angels took on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium on Friday night, but the Fletcher brothers' biggest fan was absent.

Dominic Fletcher, an MLB player

Tim, their father, passed away unexpectedly earlier this month. He was 60. The Fletcher brothers attended Cypress High School in Orange, California, 10 miles (16.09 km) away from Angel Stadium, and played together for one year. David Fletcher, 29, is four years older than his brother, Dominic.

They also competed for Italy in the World Baseball Classic together. Both were starting for their respective teams on Friday in the first game of a three-game series that the Diamondbacks won 6-2.

Poll : 0 votes