Watch: ESPN reveals first look at docuseries 'The Captain' based on arguably the greatest New York Yankees player Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter is back in the spotlight as ESPN prepares for the release of its docuseries about the Yankees legend. It is set to be released in July. Aptly titled "The Captain," the series will feature Jeter guiding baseball fans through the key moments that have defined his career and life as captain of the New York Yankees. ESPN released a trailer on Monday via social media.

Derek Jeter has been notoriously quiet about his life beyond the baseball diamond

Selected as the sixth overall pick in the 1992 Major League Baseball Draft by the Yankees, Derek Jeter was destined to be one of the greatest Yankees that ever played the game.

Jeter established himself as one of the premier players in the game with his consistent excellence at the plate. This was highlighted by his ability to maintain that excellence in the postseason, where he earned the nickname "Mr. November."

He would go on to collect 3,465 hits in his Major League Baseball career to go along with 200 career hits over a 158-game playoff span. This helped him win five World Series Championships, all with the New York Yankees.

Throughout the majority of his career, Jeter was the face of the New York Yankees, where he served as captain for nearly two decades. In addition to being the face of the Yankees, Jeter was also the face of Major League Baseball, the embodiment of poise, professionalism, and excellence.

This docuseries follows the trend of sports icons taking fans behind the curtain as they climbed to greatness, such as ESPN's "Last Dance" docuseries featuring NBA legend Michael Jordan and "Man in the Arena" chronicling Tom Brady's rise to the greatest quarterback of all time.

The three men have a lot in common. They came from humble beginnings and turned franchises that were undergoing serious championship droughts into dynasties that will forever be immortalized.

Derek Jeter, however, seems more aloof and mysterious than the previous two athletes, as he was able to, somehow, keep a low profile while playing for the most popular team in the most powerful city in the world.

The docuseries will feature a wide variety of baseball figures, ranging from former coaches and managers, such as Joe Torre, to teammates, such as Andy Pettite and Mariano Rivera, to legendary shortstops of the era like Nomar Garciaparra and Alex Rodriguez. ESPN hopes this will be one of its top programs when it is released this summer.

