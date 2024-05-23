WATCH: Gleyber Torres' two-year-old son offers pre-at-bat snack delivery to dad through the net

Growing up in Caracas, Venezuela, Gleyber Torres likely dreamed of watching MLB games up close. As a member of the New York Yankees, Torres can now afford that opportunity for his son.

During Wednesday's fourth inning of the Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners game, Torres got a special pre-at-bat treatment. Before his second at-bat of the game, the second baseman was seen nibbling through the mesh. The purveyor of the snack was Torres' two-year-old son, Ethan.

"Gleyber’s son giving his dad a snack before his at bat" - Bronx Bombrs

Born in March 2022, Ethan is Torres' first and only son with his wife, Elizabeth. Also a native of the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, Elizabeth first met Gleyber in 2014 and decided to tie the knot in mid-2017.

Although home runs from Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Alex Verdugo were enough for the Yankees to beat Seattle 7-3, Torres struggled during the contest. He went 0-for-4 and struck out in the at-bat which immediately followed his pit stop at the mesh.

A member of the Yankees since making his MLB debut in 2018, Torres has appeared in all 51 games for his club this season. Torres has struggled at the plate after inking a one-year, $14.2 million deal in the Bronx this past offseason to avoid arbitration. He boasts a slash line of .218/.295/.303 with three home runs and 14 RBIs this season.

"Gleyber Torres with the smooth “f*** you” blast for our moms" - Jacob PM

Despite the cool start for Torres, the Yankees are on a dominating roll. Their win over the Mariners is their eighth in the past ten games. Additionally, the Yankees have led MLB in home runs over the past seven days. Further, the team's combined .767 OPS represents the best figure in MLB this season.

Gleyber Torres' future with the Yankees is in doubt

Even though Torres has over 100 home runs since joining the Yankees, the team's financial constraints make another extension look unlikely.

"He still has a chance, but he hasn't done any favors for himself or the Yankees, who may need to re-evaluate his playing time if things don't pick up," Brendan Kuty wrote in The Athletic regarding a possible extension.

A possible massive deal for Juan Soto is already in the works. So Torres will need to pick things up or risk the first chance of free agency he has ever had.

