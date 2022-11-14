WATCH: Gunnar Henderson's defensive prowess means the future is bright with the Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles had a stellar season last year. When everyone expected them to finish dead last in the vaunted American League East, they surprised everyone by not only finishing above last, but above .500 as well. They contended for the playoffs until the final series of the season and finished 83-79.

Much of their success can be contributed to the young players they brought up. Catcher Adley Rutschmann showed why he was a number one overall pick and is a Rookie of the Year candidate.

Rightfully so, he is getting a lot of attention as the future of the Orioles. However, there is another player who also needs to be named in that conversation: Gunnar Henderson.

MLB posted a highlight of his, saying that they can't wait to see him back on the ball field again soon.

MLB @MLB Can’t wait to watch more of Gunnar Henderson next season. Can’t wait to watch more of Gunnar Henderson next season. https://t.co/ZeSPFssp6r

Henderson was a revelation for the Orioles last season, posting 1.0 WAR in just 34 games. His defense, shown above, was a big reason why. In just 172.2 total innings, split at second base, shortstop and third base, Henderson recorded one defensive run saved.

If that was prorated over an entire season, it can be expected that he might have had somewhere around 10 defensive runs saved. For comparison, National League Gold Glove shortstop Dansby Swanson recorded nine for the year.

American League winner Jeremy Pena recorded 15, so Henderson theoretically would have been in elite company. His strongest position was arguably third base, where he posted the most innings and had one defensive run saved.

His teammate Ramon Urias, Gold Glove third baseman in the American League, recorded 14 defensive runs saved there. Clearly, the right side of their infield is in incredibly good hands.

Will the Orioles make the playoffs next season?

What does bode well for the Orioles is that they will receive full seasons from Henderson, Rutschman and other young stars they called up last year.

Baltimore v New York Yankees

What doesn't bode well is that they play in baseball's toughest division and a strong American League. To beat out one of the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners and a few others is a tall task.

However, they surprised everyone once, which certainly means they could do it another time.

Poll : 0 votes