WATCH: Houston Astros reliever Hector Neris ejected for throwing a dangerous pitch at Eugenio Suárez's head moments after bench clearing brawl

It can now be said that Hector Neris and the Houston Astros are running away with the American League West. After initially trailing, and then drawing even with the Los Angeles Angels for the top spot in the division, the Astros currently have the Angels in the rearview mirror.

The Houston Astros now have a record of 35-20. Meanwhile, due to an 11-game winless streak, the Los Angeles Angels now find themselves 8.5 games behind the Astros. Hosting the struggling Seattle Mariners last night, the Astros were keen to pick up a win over a division opponent.

Houston Astros reliever Hector Neris is ejected as inside pitch deemed too close

The Mariners are 10 games behind the Astros for the top spot in the AL West. That did not stop Dusty Baker's team from making a play and doing all they could to win as many games as possible and pad their already substantial lead.

With a team ERA of 3.01, the Astros have the second-lowest ERA in the American League and certainly have guys who know how to pitch. By the second inning of the game, Jose Altuve, Chas McCormick, and Kyle Tucker had all homered.

With the Mariners leading 5-4 in the ninth inning, Hector Neris came on in relief. Neris is a 32-year-old Dominican who is in his first season with the Houston Astros after seven years with the Philadelphia Phillies.

"Benches cleared in the Mariners-Astros game" - @ Fox Sports: MLB

Neris hit Mariners batter Ty France, causing Seattle manager Scott Servais to lead his team's charge from the visiting dugout and toward the mound. After the ensuing brawl, Servais was tossed and Hector Neris continued pitching.

The game was blasted open in the ninth inning when Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez went deep off Hector Neris, putting the Mariners up 7-4. Two batters later, Neris threw very close to the head of Mariners hitter Eugenio Suarez.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Astros pitcher Hector Neris was ejected from the game after throwing at Eugenio Suárez's head a few batters after a benches clearing incident Astros pitcher Hector Neris was ejected from the game after throwing at Eugenio Suárez's head a few batters after a benches clearing incident https://t.co/vOiQkvpju7

"Astros pitcher Hector Neris was ejected from the game after throwing at Eugenio Suárez's head a few batters after a benches clearing incident" - @ Jomboy Media

For the close throw at a sensitive point in the game, Neris was ejected. The Astros would drop the game 7-4 in the end but remain at the top of their division. The Astros will finish off the series with the Mariners before inviting the Miami Marlins to Minute Maid Ballpark later this week.

