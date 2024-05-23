WATCH: Jays Yusei Kikuchi's toddler Leo throws out ceremonial first pitch for dad's bobblehead night

In a Blue Jays' rotation that has struggled all season, Yusei Kikuchi's performance has stood out. Recently, the pitcher had his young son on the field to deliver the ceremonial first pitch.

The Jays' Wednesday night match against the White Sox marked the Yusei Kikuchi bobblehead night. In addition to the team dishing out free figurines of the Japanese ace to the first 15,000 bodies inside Rogers Centre, fans were also treated to an adorable pre-game display.

"Family First - Leo Kikuchi threw out the first pitch on Yusei’s Bobblehead Night!" - Blue Jays

Leo, Kikuchi's four-year-old son, stole the show by delivering a strike to his father's glove. Although the tyke did not hurl his delivery from the mound to the plate, his mechanics still proved that the young Kikuchi has been taking notes from his father on his delivery.

Yusei Kikuchi and his wife Rumi welcomed Leo while the former was a member of the Seattle Mariners. Leo's middle name, Daniel, is apparently a nod to Daniel Vogelbach, a current teammate on the Jays who became friends with the Japanese pitcher when the pair were members of the Mariners from 2019 to 2020.

"Maybe everyone else knew this but I did NOT until today. Yusei named his son Leo Daniel Kikuchi after Daniel Vogelbach." - Lindsey Dunne

A native of Iwate Prefecture in eastern Japan, Kikuchi graduated from Hanamaki Higashi High School, which is the alma mater of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. Although Kikuchi is three years older than the reigning AL MVP, the pair are known to be good friends and do keep in contact.

This season, the Toronto Blue Jays' combined 4.29 ERA ranks them 21st out of 30 MLB teams. However, the play of 32-year-old Kikuchi has not brought that number down. In 10 starts this season, Kikuchi is 2-4 with a 2.64 ERA, a figure that is the lowest in the Jays' rotation.

Yusei Kikuchi is not immune from frustration with Jays' season

Although Yusei Kikuchi has put up strong figures this season, he too has suffered from the hard luck that has so defined his club's 2024 campaign. On Tuesday night, Kikuchi made his third straight quality start, striking six Chicago White Sox hitters in six innings, and allowing just two earned runs.

However, despite the showing, Kikuchi was still charged with the loss in the Sox' 5-0 win. The pitcher later told Kyodo News:

"I'm past the time when I can be satisfied just by setting the tone for the game. I'm frustrated."

With the season developing, the 22-26Jays likely know that they will need more than just Yusei Kikuchi to show up for them on the mound.

