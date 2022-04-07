Watch: Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds takes over the internet with his TikTok dance dressed as Ron Weasley alongside Doja Cat

Joey Votto has made a splash on social media over the last few weeks. The first baseman for the Cincinnati Reds most recently made a duet with singer and social media sensation Doja Cat.

I don't want to say much, but in the TikTok, Joey Votto does the same dance as Doja Cat in a Ron Weasley costume from the Harry Potter movies. I will say no more and share the video here:

Joey Votto is a star in the MLB, but he may have a future as a social media star as well. If he continues making videos like these, he should be internet famous in no time.

Joey Votto's background and MLB career

Votto grew up in Toronto, Canada, and played baseball, basketball, and hockey as a teenager. He was a talented basketball and baseball player and once scored 37 points in a high school basketball game.

Votto committed to play baseball at Coastal Carolina University but decided to forgo college when he was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds as 44th pick in the 2002 draft.

Even though Votto was a second-round pick, his rise to the major leagues was slow. He eventually made his MLB debut as a September call-up in 2007. He played well enough in September to be named to the Reds' Opening Day roster in 2008. Votto hit 24 home runs as a rookie with 84 RBIs. He was in contention for the Rookie of the Year award, but he finished second.

Votto continued his consistent play in 2009 and hit 25 home runs and 84 RBIs in 131 games. He followed that up with his strongest season in 2010. He had 37 home runs, 113 RBIs, 106 runs scored, and a .324 average. He was named to his first All-Star Game and won his only National League MVP award.

Votto continued to crush baseballs after the 2010 season. He has 331 home runs and has been named to six All-Star teams. He also won the Gold Glove award.

Votto is 38 now and in the back half of his career. I do not know how many more years we will see him crushing baseballs, but we can always count on him for a laugh on social media.

