WATCH: Johnny Damon and wife Michelle soak up Idaho's beauty, embark on jet skiing adventure with close friends and family

Former MLB star Johnny Damon and his wife Michelle recently embarked on an exciting jet skiing adventure in Idaho, accompanied by their friends and family. The couple, who have five daughters under the age of nine, took a well-deserved weekend off to make lasting memories and enjoy the thrill of skiing on the water.

Their daughters, Devon Rose (8½), Danica (7), twins Dasha and Daliah (3), and Dreanna Michelle (7 months), joined them on this fun-filled excursion. It was a special time for the Damon family to bond and create cherished experiences together.

Michelle took to Instagram to share a video of their entire trip.

Michelle wrote, "Enjoyed an amazing time this week w #friendswhoarefamily #mccall #idaho #redneck #shenanigans #thatsawrap."

Johnny Damon, a former MLB star, has achieved great success in his career, including winning the World Series twice. He also made notable appearances on reality television and was featured in the 2004 edition of PEOPLE's Sexiest Men Alive.

When Johnny Damon was arrested

Johnny Damon, a two-time World Series champion, was detained in 2021 for suspicion of DUI. On February 19, a police officer in Florida noticed Damon while he was driving a black SUV. Damon was stopped, and it was discovered that his blood alcohol level was 0.30.

He was charged with DUI and non-violent resistance to a police officer. The altercation also featured the wife of the two-time All-Star, Michelle Damon, who was detained for violence and resisting arrest.

Johnny Damon, former MLB star

In an affidavit that US Magazine could obtain, the arresting officer claimed that Damon had all the symptoms of intoxication.

As I observed Damon, he was extremely unsteady on his feet and his speech was extremely slurred. I detected the odor of alcoholic impurities coming from his person as we stood at the rear of his vehicle.

Damon didn't physically interact with the officer, but his wife did, and she was charged. Michelle reported experiencing chest symptoms as the pair were being taken into custody.

