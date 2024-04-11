WATCH: Jose Siri turns Rays dugout into dance floor with jaw-dropping dance moves

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jose Siri was recently spotted doing something peculiar in the team dugout. In the squad's series against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, the speedster was seen grooving.

Siri's dance number was shared by Las Mayores, MLB's official TikTok page in Spanish. The outfielder spotted his dance number and poked fun at himself as he shared it through an Instagram story.

The Dominican outfielder is known for bringing fun and flavor to the game of baseball. He is also recognized as one of the fastest outfielders in MLB today in terms of sprint speed.

Tampa Bay Rays hanging with division rivals

For the past decade, the American League East has been renowned across the league as its toughest division. Big-money spending teams and stalwarts such as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox had a chokehold on the top during the mid-2010s.

The Toronto Blue Jays recently invested money in young talent and have been competitive in the past half-decade. The Baltimore Orioles are now reaping the rewards of their star-studded farm system. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays have continued to shock everyone by possibly spending the least amount of money while finding star-caliber players out of nowhere.

To start the 2024 season, the Rays currently sit in fourth place in the division. This, however, does not tell the whole story. The team currently has a 7-6 record and by the look of things, they can certainly compete. The second-place Orioles are just two games ahead and the third-place Red Sox, two-and-a-half.

Unlike in previous years where the Rays relied on their pitching crew, this year, the team is mainly powered by the batting order. The squad is currently being towed by young third baseman Isaac Paredes, who already has four home runs in just 11 games played. He's being boosted by the bat of Jose Caballero, who's currently hitting .351 in the same span.

As the season goes on, it will be interesting to see if the team can re-work their magic on the mound after losing Tyler Glasnow to the LA Dodgers and the persisting absence of ace Shane McClanahan.

