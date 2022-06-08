WATCH: Madison Bumgarner visibly annoyed after Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto records 800th career extra-base hit

Madison Bumgarner has spoiled an occasion for Joey Votto.

When someone considers the Arizona Diamondbacks or the Cincinnati Reds in the context of the 2022 MLB season, not a lot of positive things come to mind. The two teams are currently at the bottom of their respective divisions. In fact, the two teams are among the worst in baseball.

That's why not many were interested when the D-Backs rolled into Cincinnati this week to begin a four-game series against Joey Votto and the Reds. Votto, who was in pursuit of a historic feat, was eyeing the loose pitching of the Diamondbacks staff as the perfect opportunity.

Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner not pleased after having to give ball back after Joey Votto record

The Diamondbacks unfortunately have some of the worst pitching in the National League. They are ranked 26th in the fewest hits surrendered, 23rd in lowest ERA, and have given up the seventh most home runs this year.

Madison Bumgarner is a veteran pitcher for the Diamondbacks. After several years of success in San Francisco with the Giants, Bumgerner joined the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2020, and his career never recovered. That year, 2020, he had the worst year of his career and has not recovered.

In last night's game against the Reds, Bumgarner made his 12th start of the season. Bumgarner was behind early, giving up a solo shot in the first inning to Brandon Drury.

Joey Votto launched a double off of Bumgarner a couple batters after Drury's shot. The double was Votto's 800th career extra-base hit and put him on a list with only Larry Walker for the only Canadian-born players to have hit that milestone.

Bumgarner, who surrended the hit, was seen visibly discontented by having to throw the ball back to the umpire. When balls are hit to achieve milestones, often umpires will hold them to be returned to the player after the game.

Madison Bumgarner obviously does not like the idea very much.

