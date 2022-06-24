WATCH: MLB home run leader Aaron Judge walks it off in dramatic fashion against Houston Astros

Aaron Judge is on track for the best season of his career. His team, the New York Yankees are by far the best team in baseball. They have all but booked their spot in the 2022 MLB postseason.

The Yankees are 18-3 in the month of June and enjoy a 12.5 game lead over the second-best team, the Toronto Blue Jays. Last night at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Judge and company kicked off a four-game series against the Houston Astros. As the Astros are also currently well ahead in their division, this series was always going to be a competitive one.

Aaron Judge walks it off as the New York Yankees best visiting Houston Astros

The Yankees hitting is the best in the league by almost every metric. The Yankees lead the league in runs with 360, RBIs with 340, and home runs with 117. Rounding out their formidable hitting is outfielder Aaron Judge.

Judge, 30, is a former Rookie of the Year Award winner and is making a serious play for the American League MVP this season. Judge is leading the league with his 27 home runs this season. He has also scored 58 runs — more than anyone else.

Last night, the Astros were in town to kick off the four-game stand in the Bronx. A two-run home run from Aaron Hicks tied up the game 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth. Later in the inning, it was time for Judge to hit with a couple on.

The walk-off came amid arbitration talks with the Yankees that will determine Judge's financial epectations from the team. Judge is not letting the talks become a distraction and has continued to hit.

"The fact that Aaron Judge, the face of Major League Baseball, is sitting through an arbitration hearing tomorrow with the richest team in the sport, is embarrassing. Should have been handled within a week of the lockout ending." - Gary Sheffield Jr.

Judge wasted no time and took Astros pitcher Ryne Stanek deep down the left field foul line. The hit scored Jose Trevino from second base, handing the win to his team with a score of 7-6. Earlier this season, Judge hit his first career walk-off hit against the Toronto Blue Jays, and now he is trying to make walk-off RBIs more of a habit.

