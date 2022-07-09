Watch: MLB showcases the league’s top players in epic Home Run Derby promotional video

We are currently at the midway point of the 2022 MLB season. The All-Star break is fast approaching. It is at this point in the season where you can get an idea of who the top teams and players are this year. This is where the season gets interesting. Playoff races are starting to heat up, and award races are starting to get close.

So far this season, we have seen some truly amazing teams. For example, the New York Yankees already have 60 wins. They are on pace to have the most wins since the Mariners in 2001. We have also witnessed players who are on pace to have dominant seasons like Rafael Devers, who already has over 100 hits.

With All-Star votes coming in, and rosters starting to fully form, we are starting to see who the 2022 MLB All-Stars are going to be. The All-Star game will be played in Dodger Stadium on July 19. Perhaps the more exciting event is the day before.

The Home Run Derby is consistently one of the most popular events in Major League Baseball. There are fans from every team that come around and watch the derby.

Due to the popularity of the Home Run Derby, the MLB posted a "hype" video promoting it. The video featured the league's top stars, including Mike Trout, Byron Buxton, and Aaron Judge.

MLB @MLB It's going to be a movie!



Sit back and enjoy the show. It's going to be a movie!Sit back and enjoy the show. https://t.co/5yvVXfZB0R

"It's going to be a movie! Sit back and enjoy the show." - MLB

This post was really cool to see from MLB, as it really is hyping up the fans. Every year, the Home Run Derby is one of the most-watched events. It is always extremely eventful.

The MLB Home Run Derby is an epic phenomenon to watch

2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Although the full lineup for the 2022 Home Run Derby has yet to be announced, 2021 champ Pete Alonso of the New York Mets will be participating again. Alonso has won the past two Home Run Derbies (2019 and 2021). During the 2019 season, Alonso set the all-time record for home runs hit in the final round. Alonso then beat his own record in 2021.

This Day in Mets History @NYMhistory 7/8/2019 Pete Alonso hits 57 home runs and is crowned the Home Run Derby champion. 7/8/2019 Pete Alonso hits 57 home runs and is crowned the Home Run Derby champion. https://t.co/dOMm4SW4ew

"7/8/2019 Pete Alonso hits 57 home runs and is crowned the Home Run Derby champion." - This Day in Mets History

The Home Run Derby participants will be announced very soon. It is going to be exciting to find out who those players are.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far