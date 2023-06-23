WATCH: MLB The Show Streamer completes challenge shirtless, doing a headstand for a bet with a friend

MLB The Show streamer Its Playful completed the shirtless headstand challenge. Apparently, his friend, co-op teammate @BengalYouTube, challenged him to do a shirtless headstand, and the streamer comfortably aced it.

Playful is an MLB fan and has his own YouTube channel with 50.7k followers, where he posts clips of MLB The Show for challenges and tutorials. He also has a Twitter page where he actively posts about MLB.

The streamer took to Twitter to upload the video of him doing the headstand.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My CO-OP teammate @BengalYouTube suggested that I focus less."

Playful @ItsPlayful_ My CO-OP teammate @BengalYouTube suggested that I focus less My CO-OP teammate @BengalYouTube suggested that I focus less https://t.co/F8CRZXZboi

Playful is an active Twitter and YouTube user and has over 400 videos on Youtube. Along with shots, he also does regular videos and collaborates with other streamers.

What is MLB The Show?

San Diego Studio (a PlayStation Studios development team) created and produced MLB The Show, a Major League Baseball video game series. The series has won praise from critics and consumers and since 2014, it has been the only MLB baseball simulation video game available.

Cover for 2022's edition of The Show

Following the MLB series from 989 Sports, the series debuted in 2006 with MLB 06: The Show for the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation Portable. Every year since 2006, a new installment in the series was been released.

After many years of exclusivity with PlayStation, the game was made available on other console platforms. 2021 saw the series be made available on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, with MLB Advanced Media acting as co-publisher of those editions online.

Since then, the game has only grown in popularity and is expected to be the premiere MLB video game for many years to come.

Poll : 0 votes