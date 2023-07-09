WATCH: NBA star Zach Lavine slams homerun and then robs one, too, in the 2023 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game

American professional basketball player Zachary Thomas LaVine slammed a home run during the MLB All-Star Celebrity softball game, before stealing one from the opposition. Overall, he had a fantastic outing on Saturday, July 8, playing the softball game.

"Zach LaVine CRUSHES a home run and then takes one away in the #CelebSoftball game," MLB Life tweeted.

MLB Life @MLBLife Zach LaVine CRUSHES a home run and then takes one away in the #CelebSoftball game 🤯 Zach LaVine CRUSHES a home run and then takes one away in the #CelebSoftball game 🤯 https://t.co/VbUaOuQ0B6

On Saturday night in Seattle, the stars played baseball like never before — 40 of them, to be precise. Nobody would anticipate a pitchers' duel in the MLB's celebrity softball game, but this year's contest saw Team Felix defeat Team Finch 21-19, thanks to 12 more runs than in 2017.

While holding Team Felix to just two runs in the fourth inning, Team Finch, who spent most of the night playing from behind, gave itself a shot. However, its four runs at the top of the fifth inning weren't enough to win the game.

Insights into the 2023 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Zach LaVine, a star for the NBA's Chicago Bulls, hit two home runs for Team Finch during their 21-19 defeat, but he will be remembered for his home run theft in the third inning.

Olympic gold winner Chloe Kim couldn't reach Ryan Howard's ball as he threw it to the far-right field. Howard then sped around the bases for an inside-the-park home run. The game's first round-tripper, Howard's, introduced the Corona home run robe, the team sponsor's take on the trendy home run celebrations several MLB teams have adopted this season.

MLB @MLB



(MLB x @coronausa) Félix will always be King in this ballpark. #CelebSoftball (MLB x @coronausa) Félix will always be King in this ballpark. #CelebSoftball(MLB x @coronausa) https://t.co/OJXHcXUenm

Two all-time great pitchers in their respective sports, MLB's Felix Hernandez and softball star Jennie Finch, managed each club. After a brief staredown, she finally threw a high arc that he grounded into right-center field for a base hit. Later, Hernandez's eyes widened with surprise, and Finch chuckled.

