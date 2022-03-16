Watch: After an awful car accident, New York Mets first baseman gets into the grind of things ahead of Spring Training 

The New York Mets can breathe a sigh of relief as first baseman Pete Alonso takes his first full workout of Spring Training just two days after a violent car accident. Pete Alonso's vehicle was struck by a driver who ran a red light, causing the MLB superstar's truck to roll three or four times before landing on its side.

Tim Healey documented Pete Alonso's first batting practice via a Tweet.

Tim Healey @timbhealey Here is Pete Alonso taking batting practice during his first full workout of spring training.



“One more,” he said at the end of his round.



Thankfully everybody involved in the incident suffered only minor injuries, and Pete Alonso is already back to crushing balls in Spring Training. The New York Mets anticipate Alonso will continue to hit the high expectations he set for himself after his rookie season. In 2019 as a 24-year-old rookie, Pete Alonso hit 53 home runs on the way to netting himself an All-Star nod and winning Rookie of the Year.

Pete Alonso is incredibly thankful to be back at New York Mets Spring Training

While Pete Alonso is happy to have escaped his accident seemingly unscathed, and that is the most important part, the New York Mets and their fans are similarly relieved. Being a fan of the Mets is a life of pain, having not won a World Series since 1986 and dealing with constant disappointment while being in one of the largest sports markets in the world.

Images of the accident that Alonso was fortunate to walk away from were posted by People Magazine via a Tweet:

People @people MLB Star Pete Alonso Said He's 'Thankful to Be Alive' After His Truck Flipped 3 Times in Accident people.com/sports/mlb-sta… MLB Star Pete Alonso Said He's 'Thankful to Be Alive' After His Truck Flipped 3 Times in Accident people.com/sports/mlb-sta…

By simple geography, the New York Mets will always be compared to their in-state rival, the New York Yankees. Despite the New York Yankees' seemingly infinitely deep pockets and ability to outspend any team in the league, the Mets have to take their victories where they can be found. Young stud Pete Alonso is one such victory. He is a bonafide superstar they can build a championship caliber team around.

Pete Alonso's current contract with the New York Mets has two more years of arbitration before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2025. After this car accident, it has become apparent how fleeting things can be. The Mets should not hesitate to pay Pete Alonso his worth.

Any team in baseball would be thrilled to have Pete Alonso. The Mets have to act decisively with his contract and be grateful this accident won't cause him to miss playing time.

