WATCH: New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa guns down Mike Trout with an insane throw to first

Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees still sit quite comfortably at the top of the American League East division. With a record of 34-15, the Yankees are once again the best team in baseball and stand 5.5 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays, who are now in second place following their six-game winning streak.

Following a split of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field this weekend, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was eager to push his guys back into their habit of winning games. Last night, they welcomed the Los Angeles Angels to Yankee Stadium for the first game of a three-game stint.

New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa guns down Mike Trout at first base

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is settling in quite nicely to his new role wearing a Yankees uniform. The 27-year-old Hawaiian shortstop came to the Yankees with Josh Donaldson in a trade that sent former All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins.

So far this season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa has hit .258 with 12 home runs. However, his use as a dynamic and heads-up fielder is where his value truly lies. Kiner-Falefa has started 46 games at shortstop this season and has solidified his role as the starter at that position.

Last night, the Yankees got out in front of the Angels early. Thanks to RBI doubles from Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo, as well as Matt Carpenter's first home run as a New York Yankee, the Bronx Bombers were up 5-0 by the sixth.

It was in the sixth inning that Mike Trout stepped up to the plate. Trout was 0-2 with a strikeout and a lineout. He hit a hard grounder off pitcher Jordan Montgomery. Shortstop Kiner-Falefa corralled the ball after a diving play and flung it straight into the glove of first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Mike Trout could hardly believe that the up-and-coming shortstop had gunned him out from such a formidable distance.

As there was a runner on second, Kiner-Falefa's play undoubtedly saved a run for his team. The Yankees would go on to win the game with a decisive 9-1. It is entertaining to watch a young shortstop like Isiah Kiner-Falefa develop confidence and entrench himself further into the Yankees lineup.

