Watch: Nico Hoerner of Chicago Cubs hits the first homer of the season, his first since 2019

Nico Hoerner hit the Chicago Cubs' first home run of the season in their Opening Day matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers off 2021 Cy Young award winner Corbin Burnes. In the fifth inning of a tied ballgame, Hoerner crushed Burnes's 1-1 slider to left-center field. Hoerner hadn't homered since 2019.

Hoerner's home run was not only the first home run of the Cubs' season, but the first home run of the 2022 MLB season. The home run was crucial to the Cubs' 5-4 victory. Chris Martin was the winning pitcher and Aaron Ashby was the losing pitcher. Veteran closer David Robertson came away with the save.

Nico Hoerners' Background

Hoerner was named the Cubs starting shortstop despite struggling in the 2021 season.

He grew up in Oakland, California, and played baseball, basketball and soccer at Head-Royce School. He excelled in high school and hit .517 as a senior with six home runs and 30 RBIs.

Even though Nico Hoerner excelled in high school, he was not drafted to the MLB. He chose to attend Stanford University and play baseball for the Stanford Cardinals.

Hoerner hit .304 with two home runs and 31 RBIs as a freshman. He followed that up with a stronger sophomore season. He hit .307 with one home run and 33 RBIs.

Hoerner's final season of college baseball was his junior season. He was named to the All-Pac-12 team and drafted with the 24th pick in the 2018 Draft.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Nico Hoerner's first homer since 2019 gives the Cubs a 3-1 lead! Nico Hoerner's first homer since 2019 gives the Cubs a 3-1 lead! https://t.co/Axe8Q34lHK

Hoerner dealt with some injuries in the minor leagues, but he hit well when healthy. He was called up to the Major Leagues in September of 2019 and performed well. He appeared in 20 games and hit three home runs with 17 RBIs.

Hoerner lost his power swing in 2020. He appeared in 48 games in the Covid-19-shortened season and hit .222 with 13 RBIs and no home runs.

It did not get better after that season. Hoerner struggled to stay healthy in 2021 and only played in 41 games. He hit well when healthy, but only had 149 at-bats.

If Hoerner stays healthy this season, he could turn it around.

