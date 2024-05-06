WATCH: Rays' Amed Rosario makes young fan's day with forehead autograph after ardent request

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Amed Rosario may be a flashy hitter at the plate but when it comes to off-field antics, he has a soft heart and he recently put it on full display during an interaction with fans.

After a game, Rosario met up with young fans who were waiting to meet him and get his signature. A young fan made a unique request to have his autograph on his forehead.

"Could you sign my forehead? Please, please, please. I don't care, at all," the young fan pleaded to the Rays star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rosario fulfilled his request as the young fan roared in delight and walked away with a fulfilling smile on his face.

Rosario hit three singles on Friday against the New York Mets, his first multi-hit game since April 22. Rosario is batting .309 this season, with two home runs and five stolen bases.

Amed Rosario reflects on his hot start to the season

This offseason, multiple rumors tied Amed Rosario to be signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Dodgers instead went ahead and signed Kike Hernandez to a one-year, $4 million deal.

This left Rosario taking his services to the Tampa Bay Rays and signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

To prepare for the season, Rosario went to Driveline and it seems it has worked well in his favor.

Rosario spoke with Rays announcer Chris Wall about his recent success and his offseason effort at Driveline.

"I think that the experience was pretty beautiful, it was something different, something new," Rosario said on 95.3 WDAE. "Something that I, as one would say, was erroneous, I wasn't focused on that part of the game.

"I think it's a very beautiful experience for me, I think it was something new, something challenging, and if you look back, I think the numbers are demonstrating that it is working and so I'm just going to keep on going with that."

Expand Tweet

His baserunning has also been great this season. He has already stolen five bases this season and will be eyeing to impress the Rays fans with a 20-20 season.

The Rays start their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Tropicana Field. Rosario's team is 17-18 and are placed fourth in AL East.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback