Watch: San Francisco Giants captain Brandon Belt smacks his third homer of the season, leads team to blowout victory against the Cleveland Guardians

Veteran utility player Brandon Belt was instrumental in helping his San Francisco Giants pummel the Cleveland Guardians on April 17.

The Giants shellacked the Guardians by a score of 8-1. Brandon Belt's two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning helped seal his team's victory at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday afternoon.

San Francisco Giants DH Brandon Belt belts his third of the season

The count was 2-2 with a runner on first base when Brandon readied his stance. Belt connected with a curveball thrown by Guardians right-hander, Anthony Castro. The left-swinging DH sent the ball sailing into the left field stands.

Brandon Belt has produced a .357 BA, a 1.169 OPS, and has just now hit his third HR of the year.Essentially, I'm telling you that Brandon Belt is the 2022 NL MVP #SFGiants

"Brandon Belt has produced a .357 BA, a 1.169 OPS, and has just now hit his third HR of the year. Essentially, I'm telling you that Brandon Belt is the 2022 NL MVP"

Brandon Belt has played 10 years in the MLB, never suiting up for a team other than the San Francisco Giants. At the age of 33, Belt is showing no signs of slowing and has put up consistent numbers in each of his preceding 10 years in the big leagues.

Brandon Belt looks to reach his first 30 home run season with the San Francisco Giants

The dinger was Belt's 170th home run and 568th RBI since he first took the field for the Giants back in 2011. Belt has been an All-Star only once, but he has consistent habit of getting on base and delivering extra-base hits for his squad in the midst of clutch situations.

Fantasy Central @FantasyCentral1 • Brandon Belt hit his 3rd HR of the season today (108.3 mph) & he’s 10-for-29 to start



He crushed breaking pitches in 2021 (92.1 avgEV, .454 wOBA) & if this type of production sticks (& if he can stay on the field), he could have the first 30-HR campaign of his career in 2022

"Brandon Belt hit his 3rd HR of the season today (108.3 mph) & he's 10-for-29 to start. He crushed breaking pitches in 2021 (92.1 avgEV, .454 wOBA) & if this type of production sticks (& if he can stay on the field), he could have the first 30-HR campaign of his career in 2022"

Belt has never crossed the threshold of 30 home runs in one season. Some are saying this might be the year that he finally reaches such a number.

As for the Giants, the National League West defending champions, their season is off to a a flying start. They are currently neck and neck with cross-state rivals LA Dodgers for the pennant. Regardless how they finish the season, Belt will certainly have a role to play.

