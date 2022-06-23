Watch: Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette absolutely crushes grand slam to put the Jays up 7-0

During the Toronto Blue Jays versus Chicago White Sox game today, rising star Bo Bichette smoked a ball into the stands for a grand slam. This put the Blue Jays up 7-0, and opened up the game for Toronto. The Blue Jays ultimately won the game 9-5.

"Bo Bichette GRAND SLAM!" - Talkin' Baseball

The home run was an absolute no-doubter, and it shows how great a player Bichette really is. In a critical situation, with a chance to open up the game, Bichette pulled through, making it look like he is used to doing this.

This homer raises Bichette's home run count to 11 on the season. Although not as good as the year prior, Bichette has put up some solid stats for Toronto to start the year. At the plate, he his batting .260 and has 75 hits, sixth in the American League.

Bo Bichette has been a key offensive contributor for the Blue Jays, who are in second place in the American League East. Although the Blue Jays are nine over .500, they are still 11.5 games behind the New York Yankees, who seem unstoppable this year. The Blue Jays are still a very good team, and are currently in first place for the AL wild card. This team is going to be competitive later in the season.

"WINdy City. FINAL: #BlueJays 9, White Sox 5" - Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto is on pace to have a successful year, and Bo Bichette is one of the reasons why. Since being called up to the Blue Jays, Bichette, along with the other young stars, has given the team a huge spark.

Bo Bichette and his rise to stardom

Bichette runs the bases after getting a hit in a Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros game.

Bo Bichette quite literally has baseball in his blood. His father Dante spent 14 seasons in the MLB and was a four-time All-Star in his career. Bo was drafted by the Blue Jays in the 2016 MLB Draft and spent just two full seasons in the minors.

After being called up midway through the 2019 season, Bichette immediately burst onto the scene. He hit .311 and blasted 11 home runs in just 46 games played that year. He and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. soon looked like one of the most promising offensive cores in baseball.

"Blue Jays rookie Bo Bichette is the first player in MLB history to double in nine straight games. He's played in just 11 MLB games in his career." - SI MLB

Bichette's true rise to stardom was last season, where he led the entire American League in hits with 191. He also hit just shy of .300, had 29 home runs on the year, and received his first All-Star appearance. He was a crucial player on a Blue Jays team that won 91 games, the most since 2015.

Numbers like those are hard to beat so early into a career, but Bichette is still proving to be solid this season. If he keeps it up, he is likely to reach his second All-Star Game. Bo Bichette is just 24 years old and has a long career ahead of him. It is going to be very interesting to see how that plays out in Toronto.

