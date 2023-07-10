WATCH: Twins draft pick Charlee Soto singles out brother as biggest support in emotional post-selection address to family

MLB 2023 draft has turned pitcher Charlee Soto's dream into reality. The 34th overall MLB draft pick went to the Minnesota Twins, who chose Florida high school pitcher Soto. Soto stands 6'5", and formerly played shortstop until outgrowing the position. He attended Reborn Christian Academy in Florida.

His best pitch is a fastball that sits in the high 90s and occasionally approaches 100 mph. He also has a splitter and a nasty slider that helped him climb to No. 28 on MLB.com's ranking of the top prospects.

After his selection, Soto gave credit to his brother, who is also a pitcher. His entire family was present during the selection.

Soto said, "Definitely, my brother. My big brother, who is also a pitcher, has helped me to get to where I am today. He is always there for me to support me and I love him for that."

After spending most of his early baseball career at shortstop, Soto just switched to pitching full-time. The standout point of Soto's life was when he started throwing and lifting programs to increase his velocity. The never give up attitude of Soto finally brought him to the Twins.

Charlee Soto's History

Charlee Soto, a standout high school pitcher, has garnered attention for his impressive performances in prestigious competitions like the PDP League MLB's High School All-American Game.

His fastball, which frequently reaches speeds of up to 98 mph and occasionally touches triple digits, showcases tremendous movement and power.

After participating in occasions like the PDP League and MLB's High School All-American Game, he attracted much attention for the right reasons.

