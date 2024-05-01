WATCH: Tyler Black's father moved to tears after calling Brewers rookie's first MLB hit

On Tuesday, the Brewers called up Tyler Black from Triple-A Nashville. After a strong showing this year in the minors, Black's family flew in from Toronto to watch their son make his MLB debut in Milwaukee.

During the second inning of Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports was interviewing Tyler's father, Rod. While the pair were in conversation, Tyler ripped his second hit of the game off of Jose Lopez.

Rod Black, who called Toronto Blue Jays games until his retirement in 2009, was on the spot with the call. As Tyler Black ripped a line drive through the right side of the infield, Rod exclaimed, "And there's a base hit to right field for my boy" in his well-polished sportscaster tone.

The 23-year-old Black was called up to the Milwaukee Brewers after hitting 303/.393/.525 with three home runs for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds in April. A first-round pick in 2021 out of Wright State University in Ohio, the Canadian DH did not wait long to make an impact for his team.

"Tyler Black sends this towering homer into the upper deck! MLB's No. 51 prospect (@Brewers) is slashing .438/.538/.719 during a nine-game hitting streak for the @nashvillesounds" - MLB Pipeline

The Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 8-2, with Tyler Black going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in his MLB debut. With the victory, the Brewers increased their lead over the Chicago Cubs to 0.5 games in the NL Central division.

Tyler Black wasting no time in making an impact for the Brewers

After his strong showing in Triple-A, it was only logical for the Brewers to promote him. After his stellar debut, Brewers manager Pat Murphy doubled down on his support of the youngster, telling CBC News:

"He's coming on, He's a really good athlete and moves really well left to right. It's just experience that he lacks. That's kind of a theme for us."

With his entire career ahead of him, perhaps Tyler's strong showing will inspire a few more post-retirement calls like these from his father, Rod.

