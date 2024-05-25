WATCH: When Freddie Freeman's son Charlie hilariously reacted to dad homering off his pitching during backyard baseball game

Many major league pitchers have faced the wrath of Freddie Freeman from the plate and it also includes his first born son, Charlie. Freeman, who plays for the Dodgers in the majors, played a backyard baseball game with his son as seen in a video shared by his wife Chelsea Freeman in March 2020.

Chelsea captured a hilarious reaction from Charlie upon being taken for cleaners. The right-hander threw a high four-seamer which Freeman belted sky-high, resulting in a 'ball-drop' reaction from the son.

After his son Charlie dropped the other two balls in his hands, Freddie replied with throwing the bat on the ground and running for bases. In response, Charlie also ran to collect the ball, making for an wholesome reaction.

This father-son moment resurfaced on the internet and still keeps gathering fans' likes.

Charlie throws ceremonial first pitch on Freddie Freeman's bobblehead night

During the MLB's Opening week this season, the Dodgers were up against the St. Louis Cardinals on Freddie Freeman's bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium.

On the occasion celebrating dad's special night, the Freeman family were on the field with Charlie warming up his arm for the ceremonial first pitch that was to be caught by his father, Freddie.

Finally, the time came when Charlie had to throw the first pitch and his cannon arm got a strike at the plate, highlighting his pitching prospects if he wants to consider baseball as a career someday.

Following the pitch, Charlie ran to his dad who gave him a warm hug. They were also joined by Chelsea and his two siblings, Brandon and Maximus, as the family posed for photos.

However, the game ended in favor of the Cardinals. Still, it was a special night for the Freeman family.

This season, Freddie Freeman has got off to a relatively slow start as compared to last season. His power game has been rusty with him only clobbering five dingers. His plate discipline has been nice with him grinding 31 walks. He is hitting .285, including 29 RBIs and one stolen base.

